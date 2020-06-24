Without Help From the Government, the UK's Christmas Ballet Season Might be Cancelled

The New York Times has reported that unless the UK government steps in to help dance companies survive the ongoing global health crisis, Christmas ballet season could be in jeopardy.

Read the full story HERE.

Tamara Rojo, artistic director of English National ballet told Reuters:

"We have no income...The creative industries and the performing arts bring billions to the economy, so we are not asking for help forever - just to get back to normal.

"Unless something happens soon, there will be no Christmas shows - Christmas will have to be cancelled,"

Rojo continued to say, "Performing to a very reduced audience doesn't make financial sense, so unless there is support from government to do so it is going to be very difficult to have live performances for families at Christmas time,"

She suggested that the government extend the furlough and job retention scheme for workers in order to to prevent staff cuts across the industry and more.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You