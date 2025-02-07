Wise Children Announces 2025 Training Programme And Company Mentees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wise Children will unveil the latest developments in its industry-leading Training Programme, which continues to provide transformative opportunities for emerging theatre artists.

This year, the company is launching free taster workshops as part of the national tour of North by Northwest, offering participants first-hand experience of working on and offstage in a major touring production.

NORTH BY NORTHWEST TASTER WORKSHOPS – APPLICATIONS OPEN

Wise Children is teaming up with its touring partners to offer aspiring theatre-makers and technicians the chance to explore what it takes to work on a large-scale production. These free, practical workshops will travel across the country, giving participants hands-on experience with Wise Children's signature ensemble-building techniques and backstage expertise.

Applications for the first venue, York Theatre Royal, are now open

THEATRE MAKER TASTER WORKSHOP

This free, full-day workshop invites performers to immerse themselves in the Wise Children method. Led by members of the North by Northwest creative team, participants will engage in games, choreography, and devising techniques to discover how Wise Children crafts its acclaimed productions.

For more information on who can apply, please see here: https://www.wisechildrendigital.com/upcoming-opportunities

TECHNICAL TASTER WORKSHOP

Aspiring backstage professionals will gain hands-on experience from Wise Children's award-winning technical staff. The workshop is aimed at those beginning their careers, whether in stage management, wardrobe, lighting, sound, or AV. Participants will learn from industry experts what it takes to keep a show running smoothly on tour.

For more information on who can apply, please see here: https://www.wisechildrendigital.com/upcoming-opportunities

Tickets for the North by Northwest tour, running from 18 March 2025 to 22 June 2025 are now on sale, please see here: https://www.wisechildrendigital.com/northbynorthwest

Additionally, Wise Children has announced The Growth House, a bold and dynamic collective dedicated to inclusive, radical theatre-making, as its 2025 Theatre Company Mentees, providing them with a year-long mentorship under the guidance of Artistic Director Emma Rice and the Wise Children team.

Emma Rice said today, “When we met with Christopher, Sam and Peter, The Growth House knocked our socks off with their passion, energy and radical commitment to theatre and inclusion. They have an exciting schedule of work planned for the coming year and we look forward to getting involved and hopefully helping with all aspects of this thoroughly modern company!”

The Growth House team commented,“Hello World! We are thrilled and deeply honoured to be selected for Wise Children's 2025 Mentorship Project under the guidance of the extraordinary Emma Rice. As three working-class boys from the North, this opportunity feels monumental as we prepare to take The Growth House to the next level.”

For more information on The Growth House, please see here: https://www.wisechildrendigital.com/2025-mentees.

