Winners Announced For Acting For Others' Golden Bucket Awards 2020

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others today announces the winners for the Golden Bucket Awards 2020. The ceremony took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre and was hosted by Carl Mullaney. The awards celebrate the most supportive and successful fundraisers who have helped the charity raise £357,163 in the last twelve months both through bucket collections across UK theatres and a variety of events throughout the year.

The awards were attended by nominees and friends of the charity including Christopher Biggins, Richard Clifford, Brian Conley, Raj Ghatak, Irvine Iqbal, Sir Derek Jacobi, Bonnie Langford, Dame Monica Mason and Harriet Thorpe.

Stephen Waley-Cohen, said today, "We were delighted to see so many of our supporters at the Acting for Others' Golden Bucket Awards today. They all play a great part in the work we do, just like our Ambassadors, who act as our extra eyes and ears to help us reach those in theatre world that need us the most.

A huge thank you to all of the theatre staff, performers and the wonderful general public, whose generosity fills the buckets. With a special thank you to the theatre managers, company managers and all of those performers up and down the country who make the curtain speech after the show. A magnificent £357,163 was raised in 2019, which enables us to help so many theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.

Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners today and thank you to all our advocates nationwide for all you do for Acting for Others."

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

IT STARTS WITH A SPEECH

Presented by Irvine Iqbal

This award is for those that made the speech night after night encouraging audiences to donate, making a huge impact during the Bucket Collections in 2019.

Winner: Ashley Zhangazha

FABULOUS FUNDRAISING AWARD

Presented by Harriet Thorpe

This award is for the most inventive way of fundraising for Acting for Others.

Winner: Richard Carson

SOCIAL BUTTERFLY

Presented by Raj Ghatak

This category is for those supporters that have spread the 'Acting for Others' message in person, on social media and always make a noise about our campaigns.

Joint Winners: Wendi Peters, Matthew Kelly and Harriet Thorpe

SUPERSTAR AWARD

Presented by Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen

This is the award for someone that has gone above and beyond with their support for Acting for Others.

Winner: Fernando Peire

FANTASTIC FRONT OF HOUSE AWARD

Presented by Christopher Biggins

The generosity and dedication from the theatre management and front of house staff are invaluable. They are there for us coordinating the team and ready with the collection buckets each night.

Winners: Phoenix Theatre

THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD - REGIONAL

Presented by Billy Differ

This is the regional theatre that raised the most in the 2019 theatre collections.

Winner: Edinburgh Playhouse - The King and I

THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD - LONDON

Presented by Sir Derek Jacobi

This is the London theatre that raised the most in the 2019 theatre collections.

Winner: The Prince of Wales Theatre - The Book of Mormon





