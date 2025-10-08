Wilton's Music Hall Reveals Spring Season 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wilton's Music Hall, the world's oldest working Victorian music hall, has announced its 2026 spring season, kicking off the year with a wonderful array of theatre, music and opera that truly embodies the extraordinary versatility and artistic heritage of this historic East End venue plus comedy, talks, poetry and cabaret. There is something for everyone.

The season opens with the return of The Fourth Choir presenting James Joyce's The Dead [20 – 22 January]. This acclaimed adaptation of Joyce's masterpiece blends unaccompanied Irish folk songs, contemporary compositions, and a specially arranged piece by the choir's Music Director, Jamie Powe, to bring Dublin 1907 vividly to life. Audiences can expect an emotional experience exploring memory, loss, and the power of music. Comedy favourite Rob Newman follows [23 January] with Where the Wild Things Were a barnstorming new stand-up show full of eccentric characters, surreal ideas and razor-sharp wit.

Steve Pretty returns with On the Origin of the Pieces [24 January], inviting audiences on a musical journey across cultures and centuries. From underwater trumpets to Carnatic percussion, Pretty and his eclectic line-up of collaborators explore why music moves us, challenges our perceptions, and sparks joy in ways both subtle and extraordinary. And his joyful family format of the show On the Origin of the Pieces Kids [24 January 2pm].

Continuing in the month, jazz fans will be swept away by the Brian Clemens Jazz Orchestra featuring Francesca Confortini [27–28 January], a glamorous celebration of cinematic classics. From Bond themes to Motown hits, Clemens' 13-piece big band and Confortini's powerful vocals create a dazzling musical journey that merges nostalgia with vivacious live performance.

Cabaret legend Dillie Keane returns in Still Curious [29–30 January], delivering sharp satire, poignant reflections, and high-kicking musical theatre moments. With new songs reflecting a life lived at full tilt, Keane's wit, pathos, and irrepressible charm make for an evening that is both hilarious and deeply human.

Almost 61 years to the day after one of the most significant debates in the history of the Cambridge Union - The America dream is at the expense of the American Negro – it is to be restaged: Debate: Baldwin vs Buckley [3–7 February] .This electrifying debate - between literary sensation James Baldwin and the conservative thinker William Buckley – two Americans - presented by the american vicarious it displays parallels with today's political climate. Timeless arguments on race, justice, and the American Dream will be brought into contemporary focus with striking immediacy and moral urgency.

Pulman & Stilgoe: Hooray for Hollywood [10 February] celebrates a century of cinema musicals. Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe bring the silver screen to life with infectious energy, immaculate harmonies, and an encyclopaedic knowledge of Hollywood hits, from The Wizard of Oz to La La Land. Following on, Poetry takes the stage with Dead Poets Live in Wallace Stevens [11 & 13 February]. Stevens' abstract, fantastical verses are rendered with clarity and feeling, capturing the poet's extraordinary vision and his ability to transform the mundane into something profoundly lyrical.

The Players' Theatre return with Magnificent Music Hall: Love is in the Air [12 February], an enchanting Victorian celebration of romance, laughter, and song. Wilton's intimate space provides the perfect backdrop for ballads, bawdy banter, and nostalgic delight.

And so do the award-winning Charles Court Opera bringing Gilbert & Sullivan's sharp satire of power, privilege and parliamentary democracy to life in Iolanthe [17–28 February]. This witty and magical show tells the tale of forbidden love, blending magical fairies, bumbling peers, and Sullivan's glorious score into an evening of sparkling operetta full of wit and charm suitable for all ages.



Writer of the legendary Bouncers, John Godber brings his latest comedy to Wilton's Do I Love You? [3–7 March]. This high-energy dive into Northern Soul culture follows three young enthusiasts as they chase their passion across dance floors from Hull to Blackpool, blending humour, music, and nostalgia with sharp contemporary observations on life. The play described as a “love letter” to the Northern Soul movement blends the 1970s era with a contemporary 2020s exploring parallels between the economic and socials struggles of today and the working-class youth of the 1970s.

The season continues into March with the return of OneTrackMinds [10 March], the award-winning storytelling and music show where guests share personal stories inspired by a single song, creating a mix of intimacy, humour, and emotional resonance.

Music Hall Innovation returns in Tiddley Pom! [11 March], a variety extravaganza combining the wit of Ida Barr, the infectious sing-along energy of Tom Carradine, and a host of new circus and musical acts. Expect laughter, audience participation, and a joyful fusion of past and present entertainment.

Crime comedy thrives with CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation [12 March], a fully improvised whodunnit in which the audience creates the crime. Fast-paced, clever, and hysterically entertaining, it continues its acclaimed run as one of the most inventive comedy experiences in London.

Hambletts Productions' By a Lady: The Life and Wit of Jane Austen [13–14 March] celebrates the author's sharp observations on human relationships through music, storytelling, and clever adaptation. Favourite characters, sparkling dialogue, and Austen's own wit are brought vividly to life in a charming and insightful performance.

A powerful new musical Ruth [18–28 March] presented by Ruth Theatre Productions dramatizing the life of Ruth Ellis, makes its UK debut 70 years after she became the last woman executed in Britain. Darkly glamorous and emotionally gripping, the production navigates sex, class, and murder with a compelling score. This timely story of a woman's struggle in a patriarchal society, resonating in the era of #MeToo, has been reimagined as a British noir musical with a score from John Cameron (Les Miserables), Francis Rockliff and James Reader and lyrics by Caroline Slocock and John Cameron.

RABBLE Theatre's Glitch: The True Story of the Post Office Scandal [31 March–2 April] explores the worst real-life miscarriage of justice in UK history, following Pam Stubbs', a subpostmistress who lost her home and business, fight against wrongful accusations. A moving, inspiring, and meticulously researched production, shining a light on resilience, truth, and community.

Science and family fun return on with Crafty Fools' Adventures in Science [7 April], a magical, educational show for all ages led by The Magical Mr West and his mischievous corvid companion, Crowbert.

Closing the season, Lee Martin for Gag Reflex Productions presents Kate Butch: Choose Your Own Cabaret [8 & 9 April] offering audiences a unique, interactive cabaret experience, with the star taking suggestions from the crowd to shape each performance, blending wit, vocal virtuosity, and humour in an unforgettable show.