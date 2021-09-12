West End and TV Recording Stars Take to the Stage in MUSICALITY at London's Crazy Coqs

West End stars Daniel Boys & Harry Kit Lee have joined forces with star of ITV's The Voice Bleu Woodward & Britain's Got Talent winner/former Collabro member Richard Hadfield For Musicality - Songs from the West End at London's Crazy Coqs.

This special show also includes a collection in aid of the mental health charity MIND after Kit Lee's Uncle took his own life in 2020.

Actor and Singer Harry Kit Lee's work has included roles in Little Shop of Horrors, Hair & Fame while West End Leading man Daniel Boys has played a long line of characters in stage and screen, including - Falsettos, Avenue Q, Spamalot, Nativity Rocks, Eastenders. Star of ITV's The Voice, Bleu Woodward has appeared in shows such as Kinky Boots & Priscilla Queen of The Desert, with Richard Hadfield winning Britain's Got Talent as a former member of Musical Theatre group Collabro.

Musicality - Songs from the West End plays at Crazy Coqs on October 24th 2021 at 3pm.