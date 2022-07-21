Well Seasoned Returns With New Work By Award-Winning Choreographers

This autumn, Sadler's Wells is continuing its commitment to celebrate Black dancemakers and to showcase their work. The artists of the Well Seasoned programme, designed by Sadler's Wells' Artistic Director and Chief Executive Alistair Spalding and Breakin' Convention's Director Michelle Norton and Artistic Director Jonzi D, are bringing exceptional and relevant shows to the Sadler's Wells stage.

Speaking about the Well Seasoned Autumn programme, Michelle Norton, Breakin' Convention Director, says: "We are happy to be extending our Well Seasoned programme, it has been an important part of Sadler's Wells calendar to share the breadth of Black talent across our performance and digital stages. We hope that our audiences have been as enriched as we have."

Through their different choreographic voices, each artist formulates reflections around the themes of family, ancestry, roots and mental health. The shows go from solo to large ensembles in starkly different productions - yet with this unifying core at heart.

Following the success of their 2021 production Speak Volumes, the National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) once again collaborates with internationally renowned choreographer Alesandra Seutin for her second year as NYDC Guest Artistic Director on new production Quartier Paradis. This performance will close out the summer tour at Sadler's Wells on Saturday 3 September.

Featuring 32 outstanding young dancers, this new contemporary work explores the relationship between movement, voice and music and dives into parallel universes where there is no apparent endgame, a place built on the fantasy of an ardent greed for a power that continuously shifts. While ritual, memories and ancestral heritage are scrutinised, the alarming reality of a society locked in a cycle of tyranny is revealed.

Internationally award-winning choreographer Kwame Asafo-Adjei brings this newly expanded full-length ensemble production of Family Honour performed by his company Spoken Movement to Sadler's Wells on Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 September.

Family Honour is a powerful exploration of family and personal trauma, youth and traditions at the intersection of hip hop and theatre. It looks at a girl's efforts to confront her past rebellion against the pressures of religion and family.



Originally a duet, the work won France's prestigious Danse Élargie in 2018. It is now expanded for the Sadler's Wells stage as a full-length ensemble production.

Choreographer and director Botis Seva returns to Sadler's Wells with Olivier Award-winning production BLKDOG on Friday 30 September and Saturday 1 October. The show is a haunting commentary on surviving adulthood as a childlike artist.



A genre-defying blend of hip hop dance and free form antics, BLKDOG explores the inner battlefield of an ageing artist trying to retain his youth. With music from long-standing collaborator Torben Lars Sylvest and performed by Botis' powerhouse company Far From The Norm, BLKDOG searches for coping mechanisms in the ultimate hunt for acceptance.

On Friday 14 and Saturday 15 October, dancer and choreographer Dickson Mbi presents the London premiere of Enowate, his most personal show yet, at Sadler's Wells Theatre.

Allying power and grace, Dickson Mbi summons multiple identities in this solo performance inspired by a life-changing journey to his ancestral home in Cameroon, where he reconnected with his animistic spiritual practice.

Enowate, meaning 'truth stands', is an introspective reflection touching on universal questions around identity. It features otherworldly animation by Yeast Culture, which allows us to experience the multiple worlds Dickson discovers within himself.



An original score, created by Dickson and his long-time collaborator Roger Goula, takes inspiration from Dickson's visceral experience of returning home, his ancestral memories, and influences from his East London upbringing.

Well Seasoned also features on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage including a short dance film of last year's successful Speak Volumes by NYDC. There is also a six-part podcast Kiss My Black Side, Cool conversations with Black Creatives lead by Brenda Emmanus OBE. All content is free to access here: https://www.sadlerswells.com/well-seasoned-celebrating-black-dance/well-seasoned-on-digital-stage/



National Youth Dance Company is run by Sadler's Wells and supported using public funding by Department for Education and Arts Council England.

BLKDG is a Sadler's Wells Co-production.

Family Honour is a Spoken Movement Production, co-produced by Sadler's Wells, Dance City and Theater Rotterdam.