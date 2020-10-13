Watermill Theatre Launches Full House Fundraising Appeal

Like so many other theatres around the country since March, The Watermill Theatre has faced some extraordinary challenges to try and stay afloat.

It is no secret that the UK arts industry has been severely impacted by the effects of national measures introduced to slow the spread of Covid-19. Like so many other theatres around the country since March, The Watermill Theatre has faced some extraordinary challenges to try and stay afloat. Thanks to the incredible generosity of the theatre's supporters and the combined efforts of its staff and volunteers, The Watermill has been given a fighting chance of getting back on its feet.

The riverside venue in Berkshire reopened on 22 September with a socially distanced one-man show, Bloodshot, performed by award-winning composer and actor Simon Slater. Bloodshot is the first of three productions planned for the theatre's socially distanced autumn season, featuring shows with smaller cast sizes, reduced capacity inside the auditorium and socially distanced seating to enable audiences to get back to watching the very best live theatre.

However, with safety of the utmost priority and a variety of new measures introduced to aid social distancing, the number of audience members the theatre can welcome to each performance has been significantly reduced. As a result, The Watermill Theatre is calling for donations to its new FULL HOUSE appeal. The registered arts charity is requesting support to help overcome the effects of reducing its seating capacity during this unprecedented period.

Artistic and Executive Director, Paul Hart said: 'We are delighted to bring live theatre to The Watermill's stage once again and have loved welcoming audiences back. Undoubtedly the audience experience will look and feel quite different at the theatre this season as we have implemented lots of new measures to help with social distancing and to keep everyone safe. Unfortunately, operating in this way means we are only able to sell approximately 37% of the seats in our auditorium - we usually aim to reach in excess of 80% capacity to break-even.

From the feedback we have received already, the uplifting effect that live theatre has on audiences is clear and we are determined to continue creating ambitious and exciting theatre for people of all ages to enjoy, but operating at such a reduced capacity involves a high level of financial risk. Sadly, The Watermill did not qualify for funding from the Government's £1.5 billion arts industry bailout so - now more than ever - your support towards our FULL HOUSE appeal will make a dramatic difference.'

To find out more and make a donation to The Watermill Theatre's FULL HOUSE appeal, please visit: watermill.org.uk or call the Box Office on 01635 46044.

