WONDERLAND - An Immersive Exerience For Children Will Come to London This Summer

KidZania London today announces Wonderland, a brand-new immersive experience for children, based on Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, running at KidZania London, 19 June - 31 August 2021.

Children will begin by following the White Rabbit Trail to gather clues to their secret Wonderland entrance, where they'll be tasked to help prepare for the Queen of Heart's Garden Party. They'll need to paint the roses red and help design and practise their best silver service as they set up the table for the Mad Hatter's Tea Party! No party is complete without entertainment, so guests will also need to write their own comedy routine to perform to the Queen and hope their moves on dance floor don't disappoint in the Garden Dance.

As if that wasn't enough, refreshments will be needed, and what goes better with tea than biscuits? The Queen requests children design their best iced biscuits for her guests, and she might even let them take them home to eat!

After the Garden Party preparations are complete, families get the chance to relax in the KidZania Theatre and watch an exclusive filmed performance of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by a cast of West End performers Erin Bell (Birdie/Dance Captain), Kyle Birch (Cheshire Cat), Edward Court (Caterpillar), Jack Dargan (Card/Featured Ensemble), Josh Harrison Yellop (Dodo/March Hare/Card), Ashleigh Harvey (Duchess/Queen of Hearts), Beccy Lane (Alice), Louis Rayneau (The White Rabbit), Luke Street (Mouse/Mad Hatter), Natalie Thorn (Duck/Dormouse) and Jason Leigh Winter (Eagle/Guard/Featured Ensemble), filmed in collaboration with Future Spotlight Productions.

Louis Rayneau, director, said today, "I am absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with KidZania London again after our successful run of Cinderella. I am so excited to share our action-packed performance of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, filmed especially for KidZania's Wonderland! The whole team are phenomenal, and I am so grateful to KidZania London for all their support to the arts!'

The filmed performance of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was directed by Louis Rayneau; choreography by Rachel Sargent; Videography Fabio Santos; Sound Design by Matthew Case

Musical Direction by Edward Court; Assistant Direction by Lauren Osborn.

Wonderland will implement Covid secure measures in line with the latest government guidelines. For full details and FAQ's, please visit https://kidzania.co.uk/whats-on/kidzania-wonderland/kidzania-wonderland-faqs

Box Office: www.kidzania.co.uk/whats-on/kidzania-wonderland/alice-adventures-in-wonderland