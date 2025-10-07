WILD ABOUT YOU Returns to London at Musical Con 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following well-received, sold out concerts at the West End's Theatre Royal Drury Lane in March 2024, the new musical Wild About You will return to London to present during the New Show Spotlight at Musical Con 2025. The Wild About You segment will take place Saturday, October 18 at 12:00 p.m. on the Main Stage at ExCel Centre London. The spotlight will be followed by a Meet and Greet with the performers at the Stage Door Selfie & Autograph Experience.

CAST - The Spotlight will include several songs sung by West End stars Olivier Award Winner Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Avenue Q) and Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin, Britain's Got Talent). *Headshots & show key art can be found here.

WILD ABOUT YOU is a new musical in development, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy (The Great Gatsby, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and produced by Keaka Productions (Brian Spector) (Hills of California, SUFFS). Arrangements, orchestrations, music supervision and music direction are by Daniel Edmonds (The Great Gatsby, Shucked). The Musical Con performance follows a 2024 NYC workshop, a sold-out, two-night concert series at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London in March 2024, the release of a star-studded, world premiere recording on the Center Stage Records label in November 2023, and a 29-hour reading presentation in March 2023. The musical was originally developed at Eclipse Theatre Company and was part of the New York Theater Barn New Works Series.

ABOUT THE SHOW - On the day of his high school graduation party, Billy, a young man feeling at odds with what his future holds before it has even begun, finds a trunk of letters written to him by his late mother, whom he'd been told had abandoned him as a child. The discovery sets Billy, and his best girlfriend, off on a journey to uncover the truth about his lineage, his past, and his connection to a woman he never knew, but who might just be the key to understanding the ceaseless and indefinable longing that exists within his heart.