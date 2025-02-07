WHERE WE MEET to be Presented by Unwired Dance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Running from 28th February to 2nd March 2025 at The Cockpit in London, with a total of 16 performances over three days, Unwired Dance Theatre will present Where We Meet; a highly innovative performance that combines contemporary dance, immersive performance, and extended reality (XR) technology to offer audiences a deeply personal and interactive experience.

What if you could hear someone's thoughts? This question lies at the heart of Where We Meet, an innovative and immersive dance theatre experience that uses wearable technology to explore connection in a world often defined by disconnection.

A New Dimension of Storytelling

Audiences can choose their own narrative journey by stepping into the minds of three distinct characters. Using custom-designed headsets and spatial audio, participants can hear the inner monologues of the characters as they move closer to them, unveiling intimate thoughts and emotions. The dancers, equipped with wearable technology, can affect what thoughts they share with the audience by adapting to the presence of the participants around them, making each performance truly unique.

The performance introduces:

● Becki, a social butterfly seeking meaningful connection over fleeting interactions.

● Adam, a driven perfectionist reevaluating the meaning of success.

● Faith, a reformed self-critic reimagining her relationship with her body.

The characters' stories were inspired by real-life conversations and experiences, forming the foundation for each character's inner monologue. These texts influenced the choreography, which includes signature "movement cells" that express each character's essence. Dancers adapt these movements in real-time, responding to the audience's interactions, via their use of wearable technology and real-time adaptations, which ensures an ever-changing audience journey; making each performance uniquely personal

Interactive Options for Every Audience

To cater to varying levels of engagement, Where We Meet offers two distinct ticket types:

● The Immersive Explorer: For active participants who wish to fully engage with the interactive elements. Wearing a headset and tracker, these participants will move freely through the space, connecting with characters through optional interactions or quiet observation.

● The Compassionate Observer: For those preferring a seated experience, this ticket provides headphones and a tablet, allowing participants to connect with characters virtually while remaining in their seat.

A Unique Technological Approach

The wearable technology at the heart of the production, designed by Unwired Dance Theatre, uses

motion capture, XR technology, and spatial audio to foster real-life connections. Unlike traditional XR, this technology bridges the gap between digital innovation and human intimacy, making audience members active participants in the story.

Behind the Vision

Led by Artistic Director and Creative Technologist Clemence Debaig, Unwired Dance Theatre is known for pushing the boundaries of dance and technology. The company takes a contemporary dance approach; the emphasis on character exploration and audience interaction results in a performance that blends modern dance elements with innovative storytelling techniques. 'Where We Meet' also features hip-hop dancer (Ryan Naiken), who brings an expanded movement vocabulary to the work.

Collaborating with Co-Director and Wellbeing Coach Livia Massarelli, the team has created a performance that aims to not only entertain but also to create a real sense of empathy and understanding.

ENDS

Performance Details:

● Duration: 30 minutes

● Venue: The Cockpit, Gateforth Street, London NW8 8EH

● Ticket prices: Active participant £21.60 | Seated participant £16.45

● Limited capacity per time slot: 10 active participants, 25 seated participants

● Tickets and schedule: The Cockpit

Show Times:

● Friday, 28th February 2025: 5:00pm, 6:15pm, 7:30pm, 8:45pm

● Saturday, 1st March 2025: 2:00pm, 3:15pm, 4:30pm, 6:15pm, 7:30pm, 8:45pm

● Sunday, 2nd March 2025: 1:00pm, 2:15pm, 3:30pm, 5:15pm, 6:30pm, 7:45pm

About Unwired Dance Theatre:

Unwired Dance Theatre creates immersive and playable experiences that blur the boundaries between the physical and virtual worlds. By integrating cutting-edge technology with contemporary dance, the company challenges audiences to rethink empathy, connection, and the possibilities of storytelling.

Comments