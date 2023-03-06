Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Month

Performances will run 21 â€“ 25 March.

Mar. 06, 2023 Â 

GREASE is the word at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre when WBOS return with their brand new production from 21 - 25 March.

Dan Smith will play Danny alongside Emily Smith as Sandy. Holly White is Rizzo, Bethan Logan is Frenchy, Mollie-Anna Riley is Marty, Amy Sandford is Jan and Chloe Lowe is Jan. Theo Pitter is Kenickie, Connor Welch is Doody, Callum Rogers is Roger, Jack Baggott is Sonny and Denzy Davies is Eugene. Joining them are Emily Weblin as Cha Cha Digregorio, Andrew Bird as Vince Fontaine, Tye Harris as Teen Angel, Liz Jeffries as Miss Lynch, Martyn Davies as Coach Calhoun and Rose Broadfield as the Radio Voice.

The cast is completed by a talented local ensemble.

Following a whirlwind summer romance, bad-boy Danny and girl next door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for her for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

With a soundtrack bursting with hits that include Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', and Hopelessly Devoted, GREASE is THE ONE THAT YOU WANT... THE ONE YOU NEED to see in 2023!!

WBOS return following their hugely successful productions of Shrek The Musical, Calendar Girls The Musical, West Side Story, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Cats and Sunset Boulevard.

Tickets for GREASE from 21 - 25 March are now on sale at grandtheatre.co.uk.




