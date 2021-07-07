WALDEN Will Be Released In Selected Cinemas Nationwide From September 8

Trafalgar Releasing, in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions and Stage2View, has announced the release of Walden in selected cinemas across the UK from 8 September 2021, following its recent run in the West End as part of the SFP RE:EMERGE season. Tickets are on sale now at www.WaldenCinema.com.

Walden is a debut play by Amy Berryman, starring Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace), Fehinti Balogun (Juliet, Naked) and Lydia Wilson (The Duchess of Malfi). Filmed for the big screen at the Harold Pinter Theatre, director Ian Rickson's 'compelling' (Independent) production is set in the Colorado of the near future, exploring the intensity of familial love and loss against the backdrop of a climate emergency encroaching ever closer.

Sonia Friedman said today: 'This past sixteen months has thrown up many challenges for live theatre, and one of the urgent responses we've had to this is to increase the availability of theatre on screen, thereby maximising accessibility and the audience reach of a production. Following our screen production of Uncle Vanya, I'm delighted that we are able to bring Amy Berryman's Walden to cinema screens across the UK. An engaging piece examining the bond between siblings, and a timely debate on the impact of climate change on our planet, filmed without an audience, Walden was one of the first plays to reopen the West End earlier this year. With social distancing a necessity, Walden could only reach a limited audience for its run despite playing to its full, authorised capacity, so this is a wonderful opportunity to share this invigorating new play, Ian Rickson's pinpoint direction, and the extraordinary performances of Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun and Lydia Wilson with audiences more widely.'

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, comments: 'We are delighted to be partnering with Sonia Friedman Productions to bring Walden to cinemas across the UK and internationally, giving theatre fans the chance to see this extraordinary and timely new play on the big screen.'

Joshua Andrews of Stage2View comments: 'Stage2View are honoured to have financed and produced the film capture of Sonia Friedman's exquisite production of Walden. As theatre producers ourselves, we share Sonia's desire to maximise accessibility and audience reach of such high-quality productions and stage performances, and in doing so celebrate the return of live theatre. It's been a pleasure to collaborate with Sonia, the brilliant Ian Rickson and the whole Walden team.'

After returning from a year-long Moon mission, Cassie, a NASA botanist, finds herself in a remote cabin in the woods, where her estranged twin sister, Stella, a former NASA architect, has found a new life with climate activist Bryan. Old wounds resurface as the sisters attempt to pick up the pieces of the rivalry that broke them apart.

Walden was filmed for the screen in May 2021 and is released in selected cinemas nationwide from September 8, 2021 and tickets are on sale now at WaldenCinema.com where audiences will find current information regarding participating venues.

Learn more at www.waldencinema.com.