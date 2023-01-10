Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Voice Project Choir Explores THE DISTANCE BETWEEN US in London and Brighton

Performances are Saturday 28 January at 6pm and 8pm and Saturday 11 February at 6pm and 8pm.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Voice Project Choir Explores THE DISTANCE BETWEEN US in London and Brighton

After two years on hold due to lockdown's The Voice Project's 'lost' project will finally take to the stage in January and February.

The Distance Between Us was created during lockdown 2020 as choral diary of the winter months when we were unable to meet in person and of course the choir was unable to come together to sing. It was always intended that it should be performed live but as restrictions remained in place co-directors Sian Croose and Jonathan Baker decided to create a film version. At Richmond International Film Festival in Virginia USA the resultant 40 minute feature went on to win Best Experimental Music Short earlier this year.

Now the time is finally ripe for the live version which can be seen at Norwich's St Andrews Hall on Saturday 28 January and St George's Church, Brighton on Saturday 11 February. Both dates feature two separate shows at 6pm and 8pm. As with all their live shows the performances will incorporate movement and theatrics, bringing the shows to life.

The 100+ voices of the choir will be joined by experienced professional singers and instrumentalists, staging the songs in a unique and dramatic fashion to produce an uplifting and original performances.

The Distance Between Us is devised and directed by the choir's co-directors Jonathan Baker and Sian Croose. It acts as a collective choral diary of the autumn and winter months during lockdown. It records a very unusual time in all our lives, one that connected people across distances when they could not meet in person and found the choir singing together whilst apart.

Jonathon Baker said 'It's a real joy to get back to singing in person and to be performing The Distance Between Us live. Having previously made it into a film, it is especially gratifying - the singers in the choir seem to really enjoy being back in each other's company'.

Sian Croose added 'We're looking forward to translating songs and images from the film into a live performance giving us the opportunity to use St George's Church in a new and creative way'.

For full details and to book visit www.voiceproject.co.uk

Founded by experienced singers and artists Sian Croose and Jonathan Baker in Norfolk in 2008, The Voice Project Choir is open to all. It's a true open access community choir in the most literal sense, absolutely anyone can join whether they have any experience of singing and music or not. There are no auditions and everything is taught by ear. Despite this their performances are produced to exacting professional standards. This has led to performances broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and on TV in Britain on BBC 1 and ITV. They were profiled and featured on national TV in France, perform at jazz festivals in the UK and Europe and now maintain choirs in both Norwich and Brighton.

The choir perform music that is specially written for them, often by internationally-renowned composers and present it in innovative, theatrical ways to create spectacular events that live long in the memory. They have been commissioned to create spectacular work for Brighton Festival.




Poet Luke Wright Tours Final Trilogy Play THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH in 2023 Photo
Poet Luke Wright Tours Final Trilogy Play THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH in 2023
The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third and final instalment of Luke Wright's trilogy of political verse plays. As we continue to discover the lingering legacy of Brexit, the play, set in 2016 as the referendum campaigns build, centres on themes of privilege and trust between married couples, between voters and politicians and trust and truth in the media.
Jack Dean & Company Returns With VINLAND Spring Tour 2023 Photo
Jack Dean & Company Returns With VINLAND Spring Tour 2023
Jack Dean & Company are to return in Spring with their high-intensity cinematic theatre experience, which reimagines the little-known historical tale of Erik the Red.
David Schaal, Harry Visinoni, Sarah Moyle & More to Star in JUMPING THE SHARK 2023 UK Photo
David Schaal, Harry Visinoni, Sarah Moyle & More to Star in JUMPING THE SHARK 2023 UK Tour
Jumping The Shark is by a new comedy writing partnership -  David Cantor and Michael Kingsbury, who also directs. The production will tour the UK in 2023.
Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023 Photo
Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023
Following the record-breaking smash-hit Robin Hood, Exeter Northcott and Le Navet Bete are teaming up once again to bring you an unmissable family panto for Chrisrmas 2023 - Dick Whittington!

More Hot Stories For You


Voice Project Choir Explores THE DISTANCE BETWEEN US in London and BrightonVoice Project Choir Explores THE DISTANCE BETWEEN US in London and Brighton
January 10, 2023

After two years on hold due to lockdown's The Voice Project's 'lost' project will finally take to the stage in January and February.
Poet Luke Wright Tours Final Trilogy Play THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH in 2023Poet Luke Wright Tours Final Trilogy Play THE REMAINS OF LOGAN DANKWORTH in 2023
January 10, 2023

The Remains of Logan Dankworth is the third and final instalment of Luke Wright's trilogy of political verse plays. As we continue to discover the lingering legacy of Brexit, the play, set in 2016 as the referendum campaigns build, centres on themes of privilege and trust between married couples, between voters and politicians and trust and truth in the media.
Jack Dean & Company Returns With VINLAND Spring Tour 2023Jack Dean & Company Returns With VINLAND Spring Tour 2023
January 10, 2023

Jack Dean & Company are to return in Spring with their high-intensity cinematic theatre experience, which reimagines the little-known historical tale of Erik the Red.
Wiltshire Creative Announces Casting For Alan Ayckbourn's HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVESWiltshire Creative Announces Casting For Alan Ayckbourn's HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES
January 10, 2023

Wiltshire Creative has announced full casting for their production of Alan Ayckbourn's How the Other Half Loves. Gareth Machin directs Sam Alexander (William Featherstone), Sherry Baines (Fiona Foster), Philip Bretherton (Frank Foster), and Rebecca Cooper (Mary Featherstone), Haydn Oakley (Bob Phillips), and Joanna van Kampen (Teresa Phillips).
Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023
January 9, 2023

Following the record-breaking smash-hit Robin Hood, Exeter Northcott and Le Navet Bete are teaming up once again to bring you an unmissable family panto for Chrisrmas 2023 - Dick Whittington!
share