Vitamin String Quartet To Embark on UK Tour in March

The tour will come to Coventry, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Manchester, Basingstoke, Swansea, York and Derby, before ending at the Barbican in London.
Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ), the celebrated classical crossover ensemble, has announced a UK tour for March 2026, following their debut UK tour last year.
Their show, titled Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton, and Beyond, will come to Coventry, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Manchester, Basingstoke, Swansea, York and Derby, before ending at the Barbican in London.
Known for their innovative adaptations of popular music, the live show will showcase their unique style, blending classical instrumentation with modern hits. For their 2026 tour, audiences can expect reimagined arrangements of Billie Eilish’s discography, music from Bridgerton, and more. This comes just as the next installment of the Netflix hit arrives on screens in 2026.
Long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, VSQ made waves as leaders of the classical crossover genre. With their recent prominent appearances in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, they reached an even broader mainstream audience.
Known for their eclectic repertoire and inventive performances, VSQ has amassed over 2 billion streams and achieved chart success with seven albums on both the Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover charts. They can be heard in numerous hit shows, including Netflix’s Bridgerton, HBO’s Westworld, and ABC’s Modern Family.
16th March Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
20th March Edinburgh The Queen’s Hall
22nd March Sunderland The Fire Station
23rd March Manchester Bridgewater Hall
24th March Basingstoke The Anvil
25th March Swansea Grand Theatre
27th March York Grand Opera House
28th March Derby Cathedral
29th March London The Barbican
Videos