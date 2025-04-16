Vital Xposure Appoint New Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leading disabled- led theatre company Vital Xposure announced that playwright and dramaturg Josh Elliott will join Vital Xposure as Artistic Director in May after six years at Graeae Theatre Company, where he served as Literary Manager and played a key role in developing new, inclusive work.

Josh's writing has been staged at leading venues, including the Royal Court and Almeida Theatre, where he is currently under commission for a full-length play. His contribution to The Key Workers' Cycle—The Funeral Directors' Play—earned widespread critical acclaim, with The Guardian hailing it as “a fantastically weird, funny, macabre piece” and The Times praising its “neat, witty” writing.

With work that champions underrepresented voices and challenges dominant narratives, Dual-heritage (Irish and Indian) Josh said of his new appointment;

“I'm thrilled to join Vital Xposure as Artistic Director, building on the remarkable legacies of my predecessors. I look forward to working alongside the outstanding VX team to create bold, unapologetic, disabled-led theatre that challenges expectations and places disabled joy - celebrating the fullness and resilience of disabled lives—at the heart of our programming.”

For over a decade, Vital Xposure has made disabled-led, radical, political performance championing hidden stories and marginalised voices and presenting work to sold out audiences. They make national-touring, accessible work and position themselves at the forefront of research and learning around disabled performance.

The company recently toured the visceral and moving …blackbird hour, a world-premiere, to great critical acclaim and is continuing their pioneering and innovative work through ‘VX labs' – a cutting-edge three-year development programme that initiates explorations of disabled-led practices, pursuing disabled excellence and supporting intersectional practices within the sector. The VX Labs will research new accessible theatre forms and stories, ask questions about identity, social justice and culture, and create the opportunity for learning that has the ability to make real change.

Sue Williams, Chair of Vital Xposure said: “We are thrilled that Josh is joining Vital Xposure. At a time when the company has been deepening its interrogation of how theatre is made and how to disrupt traditional modes of storytelling, Josh brings his track record for bold, innovative approaches in dramaturgy and ongoing commitment to showcasing disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent voices.”

Theresa Veith, Executive Director at Vital Xposure added: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Josh to Vital Xposure. His commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and elevating disabled-led writing, particularly the playwriting showcases he led through Graeae Theatre, aligns with our company's vision. I look forward to working with Josh to deliver on our ambitions.”

For more information about Vital Xposure and their work visit www.vitalxposure.co.uk

