Videos: Behind the Scenes of the WAR HORSE UK and Ireland Tour

The all-new UK and Ireland tour of War Horse is officially underway. The acclaimed production returns with life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage. Check out all new videos going behind the scenes and inside rehearsal here!

Based on the beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, adapted by Nick Stafford and directed by Tom Morris, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama, filled with stirring music and songs, is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

At the outbreak of World War I, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in No Man’s Land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist, he embarks on a treacherous mission to find Joey and bring him home.

Comments