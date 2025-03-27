Video: ATG Entertainment Celebrates World Theatre Day With 'Where We Belong' Anthem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ATG Entertainment will celebrate World Theatre Day 2025, by uniting voices from across its local venues, in a special anthem that highlights the transformative power of theatre and live entertainment. The unique ‘Where We Belong' initiative brings together artists, educators, and community members across the UK, US and Europe in a worldwide moment of celebration.

World Theatre Day, established by the International Theatre Institute in 1961 and celebrated annually on 27 March, honours the impact of theatre in shaping societies and enriching lives. It is a day dedicated to the global exchange of artistic expression, fostering unity and cultural understanding through performance.

As part of this celebration, ATG will share a collaborative anthem, co-created with ‘Creative Learning' programme participants, and incorporating a breadth of diverse voices from across its wide network of venues, to highlight all of the Creative Learning activity happening across all ATG venues and encouraging involvement from local communities.

ATG's Creative Learning programmes engage thousands of participants annually, from aspiring young performers to dedicated theatre practitioners, ensuring that theatre remains accessible and inspiring for future generations. By featuring voices from across these Creative Learning programmes, the World Theatre Day anthem will reflect the diversity and vibrancy of the performing arts, celebrating local communities combining to create a global celebration.

"Theatre has always been a powerful space for storytelling, connection, and creative expression," said Hollie Coxon, Group Head of Creative Learning at ATG Entertainment. "Each year we look forward to working alongside our colleagues, to recognise World Theatre Day as an opportunity to communicate and acknowledge the importance of nurturing the future of live entertainment. Over the past few years, we've developed ‘Creative Learning' stemming from the UK and now delivered across the USA and continental Europe, so it felt apt to put the ‘World' into World Theatre Day and work through a collaborative process with groups around the world to platform what they have to say about theatre.

With the ‘Where We Belong' anthem, locally driven Creative Learning teams have collaborated with individuals across the UK, US, and continental Europe to harness theatre's unique ability to unite, inspire, and amplify community voices. This anthem, written by participants across our programmes in venues around the world, is a timely tribute to the transformative impact of theatre, not just for audiences and artists, but for everyone who engages with it, including participating schools and youth academies to community initiatives, creative partners, local artists, industry talent and beyond."

‘Where We Belong' anthem will amplify the importance of theatre education and community engagement, shared through the perspectives and voices of those who bring theatre to life every day; participants of all ages and backgrounds including performers, students, educators, and industry professionals. The anthem will be released on ATG's digital platforms, inviting audiences worldwide to join in the celebration of theatre's enduring impact.

ATG Entertainment's World Theatre Day celebrations extend beyond the anthem, with a host of exciting activities taking place in venues across the UK, US, and Europe in the coming months. From interactive workshops and behind-the-scenes tours to special performances and community-led projects, there are numerous ways for people of all ages to get involved. Whether a seasoned theatre enthusiast or new to the world of live performance, these events offer a chance for people to connect, create, and celebrate the power of theatre. Details can be found on https://www.atgtickets.com/

