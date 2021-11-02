VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For The Royal Ballet's GISELLE, Returning This Winter 

The most famous ballet of the Romantic era and a significant work in The Royal Ballet's repertory: Peter Wright's hallmark production of Giselle returns to the Royal Opera House this November with a special digital stream on 3 December.

Considered a masterwork of the classical ballet canon, Giselle is one of the most coveted roles by dancers the world over and is renowned for being technically and dramatically challenging. Making their debuts in this production are Royal Ballet Principals Cesar Corrales and Marcelino Sambe and Royal Ballet First Soloist Reece Clarke in the role of Albrecht.

Set in a medieval Rhineland village, Giselle tells the story of a young peasant girla??who is driven to her death when deceived by her aristocratic lover Count Albrecht.a??Filled with remorse Albrecht visits her moonlight grave where he is condemned to death by thea??vengefula??Wilis, ghosts of young women who died before their wedding day. However, Giselle's love transcends death and she saves her lover from his fate.

In two actsa??rich ina??dramaa??and poignant depth of feeling,a??Peter Wright's productiona??perfectly captures the dual aspects of the story: the first act dramatized in rich, naturalistic detail, and the seconda??characteriseda??bya??a spectral, moonlit beauty.a??This classic production is a must-see for ballet fans everywhere.

