VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For Liminal Stage Productions' Digital Short GREY MAN: A Stage and Screen Experiment

Liminal Stage Productions is a West Midlands-based LGBTQ+ disabled female-led company creating innovative content at the intersection of live performance and emerging technologies; colliding different media, genres and forms to question the boundaries of stage, screen and the liminal spaces in between - and to encourage collaboration between the creative industries. This Halloween, Liminal Stage Productions will chill audiences with their fast-paced and haunting Digital R&D Commission GREY MAN: A Stage and Screen Experiment, supported by The Space.

Watch an all new trailer below!

Transposed into digital form from the original "gorgeous, haunting" (The Stage) one-woman stage play written by award-winning Young Vic Channel 4 playwright Lulu Raczka (Nothing, Barrel Organ; Some People Talk About Violence, UK Tour) and directed by 2021 Transform Clore Fellow Robyn Winfield-Smith (Howard Barker Double Bill, Arcola Theatre; WOYZECK, Omnibus Theatre; Lot and His God, Print Room), this hybrid stage and screen production intercuts two parallel versions of the same dark urban horror story, leaving us to decide which character is which and which story is the truth.

GREY MAN: A Stage and Screen Experiment is the wickedly creepy story of two sisters, the older of whom wittily mythologises her own mental illness through a warped web of stories about a 'grey man'; stalking the streets of the city and turned grey by the gentrification that has ousted him from his home.

Maya's teenage older sister is always telling stories. Like the one about the woman who turns people grey. Any people. Men, women, young old. When Maya's sister ups and moves into the cupboard one day, she thinks she knows why. But what if her sister's stories are concealing more difficult truths?

In this pioneering digital production, two parallel versions of the same character each tell their own story, in a chilling exploration of mental illness and the power of storytelling to haunt us or heal us.