VIDEO: Royal Ballet Dancers Continue to Train in Lockdown

'It’s their job; it’s their life,' said director of the Royal Ballet, Kevin O'Hare.

Nov. 22, 2020  
London's arts and culture industry has been hard hit financially by Covid-19, with many worrying about the cultural lasting damage.

CNN recently did a feature on the Royal Ballet dancers, who are continuing to train, even with their country re-entering into lockdown. Anna Stewart visited the iconic Royal Opera House which is trying to keep the culture alive despite the challenges.

"It's so important for them to do what they're trained to do, to be in the studios together, to be rehearsing, and to be performing. It's their job; it's their life," said director of the Royal Ballet, Kevin O'Hare.

Watch the full video on CNN here.



