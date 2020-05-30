VIDEO: Opera Singer Edgaras Montvidas and Celebrity Guests Perform on London Streets in Support of NHS

Shutdown Streaming
May. 30, 2020  
Lithuanian opera singer Edgaras Montvidas recently performed in the street in London to raise money to support NHS workers.

Montvidas was supported by a team of celebrities, wearing slogan t-shirts and waving flags, including Snatch star Jason Flemyng, according to the Evening Standard. Also part of the team were Holby City actor Guy Henry, Masterchef Thomas Frake and model Imogen Thomas.

Montvidas, a regular performer at the Royal Opera House, arrived by bike, then continued down Elms Road in Clapham.

The performance took place to raise money for Critical NHS, which has raised £250,000 in two months to deliver over 75,000 meals to front line staff across 15 London hospitals.

Watch a clip from the performance here!


