Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Gary Barlow Chats New Solo Album, TAKE THAT Film, and More on GOOD MORNING BRITAIN

Article Pixel Jul. 10, 2020  

Gary Barlow recently chatted with Good Morning Britain, where he confirmed he's releasing a new solo album at the end of 2020.

"I've got a solo album, first one in seven years coming near Christmas, November-ish," he said.

Barlow also confirmed the Take That movie Greatest Days will start filming at the beginning of 2021.

"We've got a film coming out next year featuring all our music that I think they start filming in January," he said.

Watch the interview below!


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Charlize Theron Launches 'Old Guard' Fundraiser
  • Fitness Fundraiser Will Benefit The Actors Fund Covid-19 Relief Efforts, July 16
  • Tony-Winner Gregory Jbara Leads Emergency Medicine Foundation Silent Auction For COVID-19 Research
  • Audra McDonald, Bobby Cannavale Join The Lelt Foundation's Virtual Gala