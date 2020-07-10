VIDEO: Gary Barlow Chats New Solo Album, TAKE THAT Film, and More on GOOD MORNING BRITAIN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Gary Barlow recently chatted with Good Morning Britain, where he confirmed he's releasing a new solo album at the end of 2020.

"I've got a solo album, first one in seven years coming near Christmas, November-ish," he said.

Barlow also confirmed the Take That movie Greatest Days will start filming at the beginning of 2021.

"We've got a film coming out next year featuring all our music that I think they start filming in January," he said.

Watch the interview below!

