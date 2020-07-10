Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Gary Barlow Chats New Solo Album, TAKE THAT Film, and More on GOOD MORNING BRITAIN
Gary Barlow recently chatted with Good Morning Britain, where he confirmed he's releasing a new solo album at the end of 2020.
"I've got a solo album, first one in seven years coming near Christmas, November-ish," he said.
Barlow also confirmed the Take That movie Greatest Days will start filming at the beginning of 2021.
"We've got a film coming out next year featuring all our music that I think they start filming in January," he said.
Watch the interview below!
Loved the interview this morning, Gaza???@GaryBarlow on @GMB this morning- TT Ultimate Forum (@TTUltimateForum) July 7, 2020
Thanks @shellnchris1965 pic.twitter.com/g3LilCXXlV