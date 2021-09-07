VIDEO: Check Out a Rehearsal Clip for the BAT OUT OF HELL UK Tour

Award-winning Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, will be touring the UK and Ireland in 2021 and 2022, with performances beginning on 11 September 2021 at Manchester Opera House and running through to 5 November 2022.

Check out a clip of rehearsals below!

Tickets for the tour are now on sale.

The cast includes:

Glenn Adamson, MARTHA KIRBY, Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton, KILLIAN THOMAS LEFEVRE, Joelle Moses, James Chisholm, Kellie Gnauck, DANNY WHELAN, Laura Johnson, JAMIE JUKES, and Rebecca Lafferty.

The show, which blew audiences away in the UK, Canada and USA and given Jim Steinman's masterpiece Bat Out Of Hell is the highest selling album of all time in Australia, will be performing throughout Australia in November 2021, and the production is looking forward to working with Paul Dainty President and CEO of TEG DAINTY.

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl & Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Website: www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com