Underbelly and Highwire Entertainment Present ROUGE At Underbelly Festival Southbank

Surprising, subversive and supremely sexy circus ROUGE makes its London debut at Underbelly Festival Southbank from Wednesday 28 August - Sunday 15 September 2019. Straight from its UK premiere in Edinburgh ROUGE will be the first exciting London transfer from this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Press Night: Thursday 29 August at 7.15pm.



Grown-up circus-cabaret ROUGE's three week run will be the climactic headline act this season at Underbelly Festival Southbank, and will give London the first chance to see the award-winning Australian sensation with its outrageous brand of adult circus.

ROUGE is a decadent and astonishing blend of sensational high energy acrobatics, soaring aerial trapeze, operatic cabaret and tongue in cheek burlesque. With love and lust the audience are sucked into the world of ROUGE to see circus like they've never seen before!

ROUGE loves to break conventions and is passionately performed with wild abandon by the superbly talented and entertaining cast: Isabel Hertaeg, Liam de Jong, Jessie McKibbin, Lyndon Johnson, Madison Burleigh and Paul Westbrook.

ROUGE's empowering soundtrack includes: Jessie J, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Shirley Bassey plus Isabel singing live opera with a naughty twist.

ROUGE creates an atmosphere that is palpable - as a sexually charged aura permeates the venue that embodies the glorious phrase, "Filthy and Gorgeous"!

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Directors of Underbelly, said: "We're thrilled to welcome the first transfer from Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019 to Southbank Festival as our final headliner of this season. Highwire Entertainment's smash hit Rouge is another example of the exceptional circus currently coming out of Australia - we're delighted so many international circus troupes call Underbelly their UK home. Rouge is circus like no other - uniquely for adults; it's fun, flirty and will not be a night you'll easily forget. London audiences are going to love it".

Escape the everyday and abandon yourself to ROUGE for the sexiest live circus cabaret experience.

Box Office: www.underbellyfestival.com or 03333 444 167.





