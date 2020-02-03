UK Tour of RIOT ACT is Heading to London's Turbine Theatre For One Night Only

Critically acclaimed LGBTQ play Riot Act heads to London for one night only as part of a new UK tour for 2020.

The powerful verbatim theatre piece explores the history of the LGBTQ rights movement, and the 10-date tour coincides with LGBT History Month.

The new Riot Act UK tour opens at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this Wednesday (5 February), before visiting Harrogate, Bradford, Milford Haven, Cheltenham, London, Keswick, Newcastle, Doncaster, and Bracknell. The new tour follows a run at the Duchess Theatre in the West End and a successful 2019 tour.

Riot Act can be seen at London's Turbine Theatre on Sunday 16 February 2020, the performance starts at 7pm and tickets are on sale now.

Written and performed by Alexis Gregory, Riot Act is a hard-hitting, hilarious and heart-warming solo verbatim piece, taking audiences on a breathtaking journey through six decades of queer history including the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City's Greenwich Village.

Alexis Gregory is fresh off the back of writing and co-staring in Soho Theatre's January 2020 hit, Sex/Crime, which played to packed houses and generated tremendous reviews.

Riot Act has been created from Alexis Gregory's interviews with Michael-Anthony Nozzi, one of the only remaining Stonewall survivors; Lavinia Co-op, a 1970s London radical drag artist; and Paul Burston, a prominent 1990s AIDS activist.

Provocative, tender, truthful, funny, political and personal, these are stories of queerness, sexuality, activism, addiction, family, childhood, love, sex, drag, community, togetherness, conflict, identity, youth, ageing, loss, fierce queens, and a Hollywood diva.

Riot Act is created and performed by Alexis Gregory, directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, and is produced by Alexis Gregory and Emmerson & Ward Productions.

Producer Rob Ward commented: "The history of the LGBTQ rights movement is an important story which needs to be told. Riot Act is a powerful piece of theatre and we're delighted to bring this piece of social history to stage and in front of audiences. These rights are precious and the play shines a very important spotlight on those who have passionately defended their basic human and LGBTQ rights."

The Riot Act Tour is funded by Arts Council England.

Riot Act is recommended for audiences of 16 years+. Contains themes and language of an adult nature.

The Riot Act play text is published by Oberon Books.

RIOT ACT UK TOUR 2020 - LONDON LISTING

TURBINE THEATRE, LONDON

Sunday 16 February 2020 at 7pm

Tickets are £20

Box Office 020 7851 0300

www.theturbinetheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You