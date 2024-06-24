UK Premiere of BEYOND VAN GOGH Opens in Liverpool This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is launching in Liverpool this week. Final preparations are taking place for the unforgettable multimedia experience which brings the Dutch master's works to life in spectacular and colourful style.

It will open its doors at Exhibition Centre Liverpool on Thursday 27 June.

Ahead of that, a special preview civic event will take place at the waterfront venue on Wednesday evening for invited guests including celebrities and leading figures in the city and where the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Richard Kemp CBE, will officially open the thrilling attraction.

Meanwhile first through the doors on 27 June will be a special party of visitors from Liverpool charity KIND which next year celebrates half a century of supporting disadvantaged children and families across Merseyside. They will have the chance to enjoy the experience in a private visit before the opening session of the day.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience covers an epic 40,000sq ft and is packed with colour and detail to excite visitors of all ages.

The experience blends more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists.

It has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America, and now it is coming to the UK for a strictly limited run of dates in major venues.

Following the UK premiere launch in Liverpool, from 27 June to 24 July, it will open at Glasgow's Scottish Event Campus on 11 July and at the Birmingham NEC on 1 August.

Visitors are invited to wander through iconic works as they come alive around you, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night, and be enveloped by a selection of his revealing self-portraits which might just blink back at you.

They are taken on a journey through the artist's world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh's paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Even if you are not very familiar with Van Gogh's incredible paintings, this is an excellent access point to his world, and a way to connect to the artist behind the art.

A full range of immersive experience merchandise will be available in the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience store on site.

And along with general entry tickets, there is also a chance to take part in special Saturday morning yoga sessions inside the exhibition itself. This weekend's session is already sold out.

Meanwhile VIP Experience tickets include selected Beyond Van Gogh merchandise along with flexible arrival times and fast track entry.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “Opening week is finally here. Last minute preparations are taking place inside Exhibition Centre Liverpool, where we've had fantastic support from the whole team, and we're ready to greet our first UK visitors for what I can guarantee is going to be a magical and memorable experience.

“When we chose Liverpool to stage the UK premiere of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience we knew the people of this amazing city would take it to their hearts, and that is what has happened. There's been a huge demand for tickets, and some of this opening weekend's sessions are already sold out.

“Now I'm excited to see the reaction as our first visitors enter the stunning, immersive world of Vincent Van Gogh.”

