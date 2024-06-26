UK Premiere Of Kirill Richter's THE SANDS OF TIME Announced At The London Coliseum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musician, pianist and composer Kirill Richter is to make his debut at The London Coliseum with the premiere of The Sands of Time, a dazzling and deeply immersive one-night-only multi-media event.

Richter will perform a range of his own works alongside his ensemble, The Richter Trio (violin Alena Zinovieva, cello Avgust Krepak) as well as the National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan (conductor: Alibek Kabdurakhmanov), including highlights from his debut album Chronos, and specially commissioned World Cup and Olympic anthems.

The evening will culminate in the London and UK premiere of The Sands of Time, Richter's epic, mystical and emotive orchestral fantasy.

He said: “My music acts as a soundtrack to life's joys and sorrows, capturing the moments that have shaped me. These stories, expressed through my compositions, resonate with the happiness, heartache, and hopes of others, making us feel connected through a shared language of emotion.”

Kirill Richter is an acclaimed award-winning musician widely acknowledged as one of the world's most charismatic and eclectic young performers. He is renowned for his prodigious range of contemporary compositions from chamber music to anthems for orchestra, ballet and cinema, as well as being a highly sought-after recording artist.

This concert is made possible with the generous support of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

The world premiere of The Sands of Time took place on May 1, 2023, at the Berlin Philharmonic and was timed to coincide with the opening of the exhibition Archaeological Treasures of Uzbekistan: From Alexander the Great to the Kushan Empire, which introduced new facets of Uzbekistan's historical and cultural heritage to Europe.

Richter's piece is a panorama inspired by Uzbek culture, where the sound of the symphony orchestra and solo piano intertwines with the poetry of Omar Khayyam, Alisher Navoi, Babur, and Mahlarayim Nadira.

The Sands of Time will allow the London audience to experience a new perspective on Uzbekistan's historical and cultural heritage, hear Kirill Richter's interpretation, and reaffirm that a living cultural tradition is always relevant.

Kirill Richter is a pianist and composer whose path to music was not straightforward. For a long time, he treated music as a hobby while studying quantum physics at National Research Nuclear University, and than also graduating as Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design from the University of Hertfordshire in London. However, he ultimately chose a career in music in 2010 and quickly made a name for himself as a rising star.

Since 2019, Richter has closely collaborated with the Origen Cultural Festival in Riom, Switzerland. For the festival, he presented Requiem; in 2019, followed by Babylonian Songs in 2022, and Seven Ages in 2023. He now lives and works in Paris.

The orchestra was founded in 1938, and in 1998, it became creatively and economically independent, giving a powerful impetus to its development. Today, the National Symphony Orchestra is not just a cultural phenomenon of Uzbekistan. The ensemble has an excellent international reputation, having toured in Thailand, Russia, Germany, and France.

The orchestra has gained a large audience thanks to its wide repertoire. It regularly performs with stars of the world academic stage such as Andrea Bocelli, Alessandro Safina, José Carreras, Anna Netrebko, Behzod Abduraimov, and Vladimir Sverdlov-Ashkenazy. The National Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan is constantly evolving, expanding its repertoire, and surprising audiences with new concepts, formats, and programs. The orchestra significantly contributes to cultural cooperation and fosters international cultural understanding.

The Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation

The Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation was founded in 2017 by the decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, fosters international cooperation and promotes the culture of Uzbekistan on the international stage. It showcases the national heritage by initiating projects in the fine arts, architecture, literature, theater, music, craft, design and dance. The mission of the Foundation is to create an inclusive and accessible environment in the country's cultural institutions, to contribute to the renovation of museums, and to develop cultural patronage and professional training for the arts and culture sector.

www.acdf.uz

Comments