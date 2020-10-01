Tune Into Smash Hit IN THE WINGS Series Hosted By Robert J. Sherman

Catch interviews with composers, writers, and creatives of shows that have been affected by the industry shutdown.

Over 7K viewers tuned into last week's premiere of smash hit series In the Wings with host Robert J. Sherman which continues on YouTube each Friday at 7:30pm: https://www.youtube.com/InTheWingsLive (free to watch).

Catch interviews with composers, writers, and creatives of shows that have been affected by the industry shutdown. The series shines a light on those shows and celebrates the work of those composers and writers. In the Wings features a line-up of West End performers and 2020 graduates performing new British musical theatre on-stage at the Arts Theatre, London, accompanied by a live band. Composer and lyricist Robert J. Sherman (Love Birds, Bumblescratch, A Spoonful of Sherman) will interview a creative from each of the shows.

Series Two features musical direction by Henry Brennan, visual design by Justin Williams, lighting by Ben Jacobs, and casting by Kelly Everitt.

This week, tune into Episode 2: You and I, with guest Cordelia O'Driscoll (Composer)

Airs on Friday 2nd October at 7:30pm - https://www.youtube.com/InTheWingsLive

What do you do when the world's first super intelligent robot turns up at your door asking about the origins of the universe, karaoke and the meaning of porn? Fran is about to find out. You and I follows the story of this aspiring musician as she learns to conquer fear, cope with loss and find her voice, all through her new friendship with a robot named Robert. With a highly original soulful folk score, this touching new musical comedy explores what it really means to be human.

Music and Lyrics by Cordelia O'Driscoll; Book by Tom Williams



Filmed in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The West End cast is made up of: Bree Smith (Book of Mormon, Evita); Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin, Everybody's Talking About Jamie); Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking about Jamie), and Oliver Savile (Wicked, Falsettos).

Each episode also features a performance by 2020 Graduates: Nic Myers; Sabrina Basilé; Kayla Carter; Charlie Booker; Meesha Turner, and Caleb Lagayan.

Produced and directed by Henry Brennan & Justin Williams.

Tune in each Friday at 7:30pm on the In The Wings YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/InTheWingsLive.

