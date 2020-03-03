Tron Theatre Launches The Mayfesto 2020 Season

Mayfesto is the Tron's mini-festival of edgy and provocative new work - and which takes inspiration for its theme this year, BREAD and CIRCUSES from the Juvenal quote about people being pacified with food and entertainment, voluntarily trading democratic freedoms for stable yet controlling governments.



Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir and Ryan Hay are our Resident Artists for the festival, with Kolbrún directing the Scottish premiere of Debbie Tucker Green's devastating thriller of a play, hang (29 Apr - 9 May, Press Night: Thu 30 Apr, 8pm), in the studio space. Ryan Hay's work-in-progress piece candy (20 May) is a sugar-coated outcry that examines how we cope with life; an experimental new play about class, love and paying the bills.



Artistic Director Andy is working on two Mayfesto projects - high man pen meander (14-16 May) a thrilling promenade piece around and about the Tron Theatre celebrating the work of the great Glasgow poet Edwin Morgan as part of #edwinmorgan100 and Daggers in the Air (1 & 2 May) a text-driven scratch performance with Tron Young Company where they'll perform, in-the-round, excerpts from some of the 20th century's most absurd and existential scripts.



Visiting work comes in the form of winner of the 2019 Mental Health Fringe Award, All of Me (21 - 23 May) from Olivier Award nominee Caroline Horton, an intimate and absurd exploration of wanting to live, wanting to die and what can happen if we sit together with the dark directed by Alex Swift; Scottee: Class (27-28 May), part of the Take Me Somewhere programme, a damaged, brutal, savagely funny reflection on what it means growing up working-class; and the festival closes with Egg (29 & 30 May), Paper Doll Militia's highly visual exploration of female fertility, sexuality and choice which weaves together personal testimony, original music and stunning aerial artistry.



As Ryan Hay sums up 'Mayfesto is a place where boundaries are transgressed, where all are welcome, and where the established order is tested. Indulge. Question. Rebel. Come to the circus.'

Tickets and more information: http://www.tron.co.uk





