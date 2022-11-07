Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Ward Embarks On First UK Tour This Year

Kicking off at London's 21Soho this November, Tom Ward's Anthem comes to Nottingham, Brighton, Leeds and Manchester later this year.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Fresh from his celebrated debut appearance on BBC's Live at the Apollo and a smash hit, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tom Ward embarks on his first UK tour. His favourite themes are all here: love, music, living in a house...But now he's venturing out beyond his beloved suburbs to take on the planet, mental health & gender politics. An ambitious assemblage of offbeat observations and top-notch whimsical detours, this is Tom's Anthem for a disaffected world.

Kicking off at London's 21Soho this November, Tom Ward's Anthem comes to Nottingham, Brighton, Leeds and Manchester later this year, while 2023 will see him performing cross the UK from Edinburgh to the Isle of Wight.

Bursting on to the comedy scene back in 2013 in the finals of BBC Radio New Comedy Awards, the NATYs and the Leicester Square New Comedian of the year, Tom went on to be named Best Newcomer at the 2017 Chortle Awards. He now performs at comedy clubs all over the UK. He has supported Jack Whitehall, Joe Lycett, Jason Manford and Sindhu Vee on tour and recently supported Ricky Gervais at London's Leicester Square Theatre. All four of his solo stand-up shows have garnered an array of glowing reviews at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and seen him featured in 'Best jokes from the fringe' lists in The Guardian, The i, The Scotsman and more.

Most recently, Tom received a standing ovation on his debut performance on BBC Two's Live at The Apollo (November 2021) and ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show (February 2022). His other TV credits include BBC Worldwide's Live from The BBC, Comedy Central's Roast Battle, Stand up Central, and Live from The Comedy Store. He presented the LAD Bible series In My Personal Space, interviewing celebs such as Kyle Walker, Lady Leeshurr and Jamie Laing and can he can be heard on the latest series of Channel 5's Ice Road Truckers and every series of UKTV's Abandoned Engineering.

Full listings and ticket info can be found at linktr.ee/tomwardcomedian / tomwardvoice.com




