Tom McCall and Wiliam Young Will Lead Birmingham Rep's OF MICE AND MEN

Birmingham Rep have announced the cast for their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep from Sat 18 Mar - Sat 8 Apr 2023.

Tom McCall (RSC/Bristol Old Vic) will play the role of George alongside Wiliam Young as Lennie.

Tom McCall said; "Having done most of my growing up in Birmingham, The Rep has been a theatre that I've always aspired to work in.

"The fact that my debut is playing George in Of Mice and Men truly is a dream come true. I can't wait to begin the journey of discovering this fascinating character and play with the director, Iqbal Khan and the team."

Wiliam Young added; "I'm ecstatic to be playing Lennie again. I played him in Chapter, Cardiff in 2017 with August 012 Theatre Company. He reminds me of Roald Dahl's BFG.



"I was born with a rare brain condition called Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, (look it up for yourselves!) and find it easy to get into Lennie's mindset.



"I'm doing this for all the other people with Learning Difficulties/Disabilities who love to act but haven't had the opportunity to land any professional roles yet."

The cast is completed by James Clyde as The Boss, Simon Darwen as Slim, Maddy Hill as Curley's Wife, Edward Judge as Carlson, Reece Pantry as Crooks, Stuart Quigley as Whit, Lee Ravitz as Candy and Riad Ritchie as Curley.

Of Mice and Men will be directed by Rep Associate Director, Iqbal Khan, who directed the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and whose productions of Tartuffe and East is East have played at The Rep to audience and critical acclaim.

Speaking of the production, Iqbal Khan said; "I'm so excited to be working with a great and diverse company on this timeless parable from Steinbeck. I look forward to creating a beautiful and generous production, that embraces all who experience exclusion in challenging times"

The full creative team includes Set & Lighting Designer CiarÃ¡n Bagnall, Puppet Director, Designer & Maker Michael Crouch, Movement & Fight Director Yarit Dor, Casting Director Annelie Powell, Composer & Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Production Manager Jenn Taillefer, Associate Director Caroline Wilkes and Costume Designer Kay Wilton.

A Birmingham Rep, Leeds Playhouse and Fiery Angel Production, Of Mice and Men will then go on to tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre (19-22 Apr), Malvern Theatres (25-29 Apr), Bath Theatre Royal (2-6 May) and Leeds Playhouse (11-27 May).

Of Mice and Men runs at The Rep from Sat 18 Mar - Sat 8 Apr 2023. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*