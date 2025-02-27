Tom Jones, Gary Barlow, and More Join Hampton Court Palace Festival 2025

New artists have been added to the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2025 line-up, including international music legend Tom Jones, art-pop heroes 10cc and one of the UK’s biggest selling music artists Gary Barlow.

They will perform at this year’s summer concert series on Friday 13 June, Tuesday 17 June and Thursday 19 June respectively. Running from 11 to 21 June 2025, tickets for all three shows will be available via pre-sale from Thursday 27 February, with general sale opening on Friday 28 February.



Returning to Hampton Court Palace Festival this year on his ‘Defy Explanation’ tour and following previous sell out performances is legendary powerhouse performer Tom Jones. Through an unprecedented career spanning five and a half decades, he has sold over 100 million records worldwide, with 36 Top 40 hits in the UK. Tom will take to the Hampton Court Palace stage on Friday 13 June to perform a host of revered tracks from his formidable catalogue, alongside some of his hugely acclaimed work from the last decade.



Legendary art-pop band 10cc will make their Hampton Court Palace Festival debut on Tuesday 17 June. With a career spanning more than five decades, they are celebrated for their masterful musicianship and innovative sounds, earning a reputation as true pioneers of their genre. Featuring an iconic catalogue of hits including ‘I’m Not in Love’ and ‘Dreadlock Holiday’, their performance is set to be an unforgettable evening of music and artistry.



Celebrated singer-songwriter Gary Barlow is also set to return to the Hampton Court Palace Festival stage on Thursday 19 June. Gary is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with his fellow bandmates, he has released six solo albums, co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.



This year’s line-up also includes global superstar Chaka Khan, indie-rock heroes James, soul-pop titan Rag‘n’Bone Man, 80s pop icons Bananarama and rock royalty Elbow, as well as a very special live edition The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.



In June of this year, Hampton Court Palace will once again open its gates, welcoming festival goers to enjoy the stunning East Front Gardens ‘after-hours’ before the nightly concerts begin in the spine-tinglingly intimate setting of Base Court. To make the experience even more special, guests can pre-order one of two sumptuous picnics that can be enjoyed in the early evening sunshine. Picnic options include ‘The Courtier's Best of British Picnic’ or ‘The King's Gourmet Hamper’, which are both provided by British Fine Foods and feature meat and vegetarian options, as well as a bottle of fine wine or Champagne. Picnics can be conveniently pre-ordered with tickets or added to existing reservations.



Fans can also choose to take their experience up a notch with added extras such as a welcome glass of Champagne or pre-book a charming fountain-side gazebo with delicious refreshments. For those who truly want to make their festival experience extraordinary, they can elevate their experience with an exclusive VIP package. Savour a sumptuous three-course dinner in the historic State Apartments with the King’s VIP Dining Experience or enjoy private access to the picturesque Garden Enclosure on the East Front Lawns with the Queen’s Garden Party – complete with Pimm’s on arrival and bespoke grazing platters. On Sunday 15 June, the Beers & Bowls Package grants exclusive access to the palace’s State Apartments, featuring a selection of lagers, pale ales and bowl food, and a meet-and-greet with England rugby legends James Haskell, Mike Tindall and TV presenter Alex Payne.



Now in its 29th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival is a moment of celebration in the summer calendar that showcases a series of phenomenal performances in an entirely one-of-a-kind location. The concert series (produced by IMG in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for Hampton Court Palace) is set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's grand palace within a vast Tudor Courtyard. The festival offers an unmissable opportunity to witness legendary artists in an intimate setting like no other, accommodating only 3,000 guests. Stay tuned for more exciting artist announcements.

