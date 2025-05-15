Tickets to Pentabus Young Writers Showcase Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nine Young Writers from across the West Midlands will have their work performed at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on the 9th and 10th of July. Graduates have gone on to Olivier award nominations, writing for ITV and Film4, and BBC Radio 4 commissions.

Unfiltered showcases the original voices of nine new writers, performed by professional actors at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. It is the culmination of the yearlong Local Young Writers programme, which is now celebrating 11 years of supporting rural artists and launching writing careers.

This year's writers are Evie Addison from Dudley, Greg Arundell from Birmingham, Hannah King from Worcestershire, Hamish MacAulay, Shrewsbury's Alex Mager, Emma Morgan, and Meg Vaughan, Hereford-based Lily Phelps, and Will Witt, from Shropshire.

Evie Addison commented, "I couldn't be happier to be a part of such an amazing experience that's taught me so much already, and I can't wait to see everyone's final piece come to life."

Unfiltered

Pentabus' annual Young Writers showcases brilliant new stage plays, written by rising stars from the West Midlands and performed by professional actors.

Wednesday 9th July, | 19:30 | Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Thursday 10th July |19:30 | Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Suitable for ages 12+ Tickets £10, £5 concessions, with 10 free tickets available at every performance for U25s. Booking and further information, including content guidance: https://pentabus.co.uk/unfiltered.

Hamish MacAulay commented, "Pentabus Young Writers has provided me with a space where, not only have I met a plethora of wonderful people, but I have also been bolstered with a confidence to pursue my passion at a higher level. I've felt incredibly supported every step of the way."

In addition to Unfiltered, recently at Pentabus, Artistic Director Elle While won a BAFTA for her work directing Cbeebies As You Like It at Shakepeare's Globe, and Olivier and Tony-award winning director Marianne Elliott OBE joined the board as trustee.

