Tickets on Sale For SUPERYOU at Curve, Leicester

SuperYou is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane, that centres around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life. The new sung-through rock opera version of the show will have its first fully staged UK production at Leicester’s Curve theatre this autumn, running in the Studio Theatre from 22 October to 9 November.

After making its West End debut for a sold-out, one night only concert at The Lyric Theatre in 2023, this new rendition of the beloved cult hit is a complete reimagination, now rewritten and presented entirely through song.

The musical’s score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads. Through its instantly memorable soundtrack, SuperYou delves into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today’s world.

Creator Lourds Lane says, “The show we are world premiering in Leicester is a completely different show from any concert or presentation that we have ever done in the past, as the show is now restructured and completely sung through like Rent, Les Mis, or Hamilton. If you are already a fan of our music, now there is much more of it! I'm thrilled for fans old and new to come out and be the first to see our brand-new rock opera premiering at Curve

theatre this Fall!”

Initially planned for an off-Broadway debut, SuperYou was the first theatrical production to perform during the pandemic, staging concerts on socially distanced pick-up trucks at a drive-in, in upstate New York. These pandemic concerts garnered national and international attention, and a film was later released as a popular documentary on Broadway on Demand.

During the pandemic, while many shows stopped activity and shut down, SuperYou gained what Playbill calls “a substantial cult following” for its online content and concept album of demos with over 23 million views on TikTok. #FANCOVERFRIDAY emerged as fans worldwide created their own SuperYou music renditions, a trend continuing until today, four years later.

Due to its online popularity and viral videos, SuperYou quickly sold-out Carnegie Hall for two nights in July 2022, and then proceeded to win BroadwayWorld’s Best New Musical Award in Milwaukee for its developmental presentation the following year. With an impressive debut at London’s Musical Con in 2022, SuperYou returned last year as a “teaser” ahead of the West End concert at The Lyric Theatre in November.

SuperYou has book/music/lyrics and co-arrangements by Lourds Lane, direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Cynthia Nordstorm with video design by Caite Hevner, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara and sound design by Tony Gayle. Casting by Pearson Casting and is produced by Melissa M. Jones / All Awesome LLC with general management by Anthology Theatre Productions.

SuperYou runs at Curve 22 October to 9 November and tickets are now on general sale. To find out more, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call 0116 242 3916 or visit Curve’s Box Office in-person.

