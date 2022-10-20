Three Dates Announced for AN AUDIENCE WITH TOM ALLEN

Join Tom Allen, star of stage and screen, as he discusses his hilarious, honest and touching new book Too Much, followed by the chance to ask questions in an audience Q&A.

Happily settled in a new relationship and with a dream house of his own, comedian Tom had finally moved on from the arrested development of millennial life and could at last call himself an adult.

But when his father died suddenly in late 2021, his newfound independence was rocked by a fresh set of challenges, and he began to find solace in the past (and his new vegetable patch). Told through snapshots from Tom's busy life - whether reflecting on the campness of funeral customs, muddy lockdown walks in unsuitable footwear or just reminiscing on his childhood obsession with Patricia Routledge - Too Much is a hilarious joyride of stories as well as an emotional ode to Tom's beloved dad, and a touching manifesto on how to navigate the complexities of grief.

With moving honesty and wit, Tom Allen writes beautifully about those days, weeks and months following his family's loss, and about how bewildering the practicalities of life can be in the wake of an upheaval - those moments, really, when everything can start to feel a bit too much...

