Thick 'n' Fast Announce New Show GENERAL SECRETARY

Who run the world? A satirically comic journey through power and diplomacy as two highly unqualified women are suddenly landed in charge.

Named one of the "Best Duos at the Fringe" by the Scotsman, Thick 'n' Fast's 2019 debut show Not Quite transferred for a sold out run at the Soho Theatre. They return in 2021 with a comedy theatre show to explore what would happen if the planet took the unexpected decision to appoint them in charge of everything. What should they tackle first? Climate change? Gender inequality? War? And how will they avoid the pitfalls that have befallen so many leaders before them? After all, absolute power corrupts absolutely, right?

General Secretary tackles the desire for power through a female lens. Cassie and Georgie are just two insignificant individuals until they are landed with the minor responsibility of taking over the world. From taking minutes to taking charge, they must find creative solutions for the biggest global issues. But do they have what it takes to handle this almighty responsibility?

Cassie and Georgina said, "At a time when most of us are struggling to feel in control of anything, we thought it might be funny if we were suddenly in control of everything. We wanted to make an escapist show exploring global relationships and power without ever mentioning the global events that we are all going through. Our previous show was about the two of us desperately trying to get a job, so we thought we would follow this up with a show in which we are suddenly given the most important job in the world - with absolutely no experience."

Thick 'n' Fast are Artist in Residence at Applecart Arts. Their debut show Not Quite sold out the Soho Theatre as part of Soho Rising and saw them named one of the Scotsman's 'Best Duos at the Edinburgh Fringe' in 2019. They trained at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Soho Theatre Young Company and performed in Max and Ivan's Commitment at the Soho Theatre; Pleasance, Edinburgh; VAULT Festival and Battersea Arts Centre. Cassie was previously a member of the National Youth Theatre, performing at the Olympic and Paralympic Team Welcome Ceremonies. Georgina is an award-nominated comedian who has appeared in NewsRevue, surprised Danny Dyer by appearing as one of his ancestors on the BBC and was once a gimp in Late Night Gimp Fight.

The production is written and performed by Cassie Symes and Georgina Thomas.

Performances run 8 - 24 April 2021.

Streamed via Applecart Arts, London - www.applecartarts.com