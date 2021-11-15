Theatre Royal Brighton Is Hosting a Gala Tonight to Celebrate Reopening

After 16 months of being closed, Theatre Royal Brighton is delighted to be safely welcoming its audiences back this Autumn, with a top line up of star-studded shows on the bill for the months ahead. To celebrate the milestone moment and to thank its supporters, the theatre is hosting a Gala Night on Monday 15 November with a pre-show drinks reception before the opening night show of the Olivier Award winning box office hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.

Theatre Royal Brighton's Theatre Director John Baldock said: "Situated in the heart of Brighton's cultural sector, our theatre, normally buzzing with life, stood dark for 496 days, the longest time in its history. So we are absolutely delighted to have our doors open again and what better way to celebrate than with a glittering gala night for The Play That Goes Wrong - a show that will delight our guests and leave them crying with laughter. We are so pleased to be safely welcoming our audience members back and doing what we do best - bringing the West End to Brighton."

Following three previously sold out tours, The Play That Goes Wrong, returns to Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 15 - Saturday 20 November. The play features the (fictional) Cornley Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, 'The Murder at Haversham Manor', but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong ... does! As the accident prone thesps battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue! Winning multiple awards including the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its seventh year in the West End and has become a global phenomenon with productions in over 35 countries and across 6 continents. It has played to an audience of over two million worldwide.

For more information about The Play That Goes Wrong and the forthcoming season at Theatre Royal Brighton, visit: www.atgtickets.com/brighton.