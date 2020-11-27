Theatre Composer, Joe Evans, Releases New Album, 'The Ghost Light'

On the day of the official release of his album, London based theatre composer, Joe Evans, talks to BroadwayWorld about the effects of Lockdown and how it spurred him on to revisit the origins of his career as a songwriter. Reticent to discuss the personal damaging effects on his livelihood he is at pains to emphasize that he is only one of tens of thousands to be hit by the crisis.

It all started back in March when he wrote and recorded the melancholy, yet optimistic song "The Ghost Light" on the day that the theatres went dark for the first time. Evans was just two days away from his rock musical "DORIAN" (with book by Linnie Reedman) opening at the Other Palace. "At the time, saying farewell to the cast and crew wasn't a sad affair" he explains "we all thought we'd be back together again in a matter of weeks". But it didn't quite pan out that way. Originally postponed to August, it was again put back to next February. But now another postponement sees the premiere scheduled for July 2021: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/dorian-the-musical/

Another project, originally to have opened two weeks ago is now set to be a streamed event in January. But in the meantime, Evans followed on from "The Ghost Light" to write, record, mix and produce a nine-song collection that comprises his 'Lockdown' album. Released today, http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1537747596 - it comprises new material inspired by the pandemic. There are certain musical influences that permeate the material; most notably David Bowie. It's a mix of up-tempo and ballads, some sadness thrown in, but tinged with optimism and joy, with a touch of humour. And a couple of veiled snipes at the way certain prominent figures have dealt with the pandemic. Evans won't be drawn into a political discussion but there is a certain anger and disbelief that many in the arts are sharing right now.

Steering the conversation away, he reflects on the bursts of creativity that were triggered by the first lockdown across all the artforms. "What was refreshing was a sense of artistic freedom at first. The sudden disappearance of deadlines and expectations was initially liberating. I began as a singer/songwriter before working in theatre and it felt a bit like being reunited with a bunch of old band mates who hadn't met for years. Except in this case, the band members weren't real. It was just me and a few pieces of technology in my home-grown studio. So, it was a bit lonely at times."

Are there plans to perform the album? "Absolutely! Though not until at least next spring. There's an exciting project in January - which is under wraps at the moment - but then nothing until 'Dorian' in July, so hopefully sometime in between. A lot depends on how music venues start to reopen. Meanwhile, though, the album is also a project partly borne of necessity. Hopefully a few sales will shed a few much-needed raindrops on my desert of an income at the moment".

"THE GHOST LIGHT" is available FROM TODAY on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and other platforms.

iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1537747596

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.co.uk/albums/B08M9TR24C

Tickets for "DORIAN - A Rock Musical" are on sale at the Other Palace:

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/dorian-the-musical/

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You