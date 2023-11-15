Theatr Clwyd Appoints Cath Sewell as Director of Theatr Clwyd Music Trust

Cath has worked at Lancashire Music Service, the Brewery Arts Centre in Kendal, Drake Music Scotland and Wigmore Hall, London.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Theatr Clwyd has announced its new Director of Theatr Clwyd Music Trust will be Cath Sewell. Cath has extensive experience working across the music education sector, developing, and delivering programmes at venues, schools, and communities. Cath has worked at Lancashire Music Service, the Brewery Arts Centre in Kendal, Drake Music Scotland and Wigmore Hall, London.

On her appointment, Cath Sewell said, "I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to lead the development of music at Theatr Clwyd and across Flintshire. The music service based within a creative arts setting opens so many possibilities for partnership and collaboration. The re-development of the building is hugely exciting, and I hope the venue will become a hub for music-making. I look forward to continuing to develop an inclusive programme which enables everyone to access relevant and high-quality musical opportunities."

Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd and Chair of Theatr Clwyd Music Trust said, "During the recruitment process for the director position we were endlessly impressed with Cath, her experience, her vision, and her passion for music education. Our music delivery is an important part of our work at Theatr Clwyd, and we look forward to making the most of the opportunities offered by being the only producing theatre in the UK to also run a full music service, and personally I'm excited to see all the things Cath achieves in this leadership role."

The organisation teaches more than 3500 young people each week. Working in over 70 schools they offer lessons in instruments ranging from Welsh harp through to drums, and everything in between. The First Experience programme, offering every primary school child a minimum of two terms of full-class music sessions, forms part of their delivery against the new National Plan for Music from the Welsh Government.

As well as in-school delivery they currently run seven youth ensembles and deliver around 100 private lessons for communities of any age outside of educational settings. The Trust currently employs 36 musicians to deliver music education across the county of Flintshire, supported by another 110 team members within the wider Theatr Clwyd company.

To find out more about Theatr Clwyd Music Trust visit www.theatrclwyd.com/take-part/music



