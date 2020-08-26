Theatr Clwyd Announces Freelance Bursary and Networking Schemes

Applications are open from today, Wednesday 26 August.

Theatr Clwyd today annoucnes two new initiatives to support freelancers as part of its Grow/Tyfu artist development programme - Micro-Bursaries and A Chance Encounter: Across Borders - with applications open from today, Wednesday 26 August.

The Micro-Bursaries for Freelancers initiative offers space and paid time by paying £560, the equivalent of one week of Theatr Clwyd's company wage, for dedicated freelancer professional development - time for thinking, development, creativity or simply finding inspiration. The Flintshire-based organisation is also offering free space in its building as well as one-to-one time with its experienced team of theatre professionals - from technical and producing to marketing, finance and press - to support the 20 bursaries that are available.

A Chance Encounter: Across Borders builds on the success of the pilot project A Chance Encounter to create digital networking interactions between freelance professionals across art forms. Established during lockdown, the Chance Encounter programme pairs freelancers in theatre, music, cinema, dance and the visual arts for one-off creative conversations via Zoom. The initiative is designed, with no expectations or obligations, to stimulate creative conversation, generate new ideas, connect people from contrasting arts practice who might never meet and help with the social isolation felt by many in the freelance community. While the pilot project worked across Wales to develop new connections and friendships, the Across Borders follow up will be open to professionals around the UK and across the globe.

Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd's Artistic Director said, "Freelancers are the creative heart of our industry and are vital to the continued success of Theatr Clwyd. Without their skills, expertise, enthusiasm and knowledge our sector will be irreparably damaged, which in turn will threaten the health and happiness of our nation as we embark on the slow road to Covid 19 recovery. We've been collaborating closely with the freelance professionals most associated with Theatr Clwyd to figure out how best we can offer support through this challenging time. Micro-Bursaries and A Chance Encounter are each a small but positive step in helping us all get through this."

Both schemes are open to freelance professionals and can be applied for via the theatre's website at www.theatrclwyd.com/take-part/artists. The application deadline for both the Micro-Bursaries and A Chance Encounter is Wednesday 9 September.

These new schemes sit alongside Theatr Clwyd's public programme this summer which sees Flintshire's creative powerhouse take to the stage outdoors with a programme of concerts and events. The outdoor shows, taking place beside the theatre from 27 August to 27 September, with limited capacity audiences and social distancing, are key events in helping Welsh Government develop guidance enabling live performance to restart across Wales.

Throughout its enforced hiatus Theatr Clwyd has continued to support the local community - encouraging creativity in young and old and those most isolated through the online Together programme, hosting blood donation sessions for the Welsh Blood Service, distributing food packages to vulnerable families, leading digital dance workshops for those with Parkinson's, and for the last four weeks, becoming a creative hub for vulnerable young people.

