The Wicked Sisters Come to Norwich Theatre in CINDERELLA Pantomime

Norwich Theatre has announced the Wicked Sisters in their pantomime, Cinderella, opening at Norwich Theatre Royal on 6 Dec 25 and running until 4 Jan 26.

Back by popular demand for a second year, Norfolk's own favourite Nimmo Twin, Owen Evans, will be stirring up trouble alongside the fabulous Kenny Moore from the dazzling drag act, The Squirrels. This dynamic duo will be transforming into the outrageously awful Wicked Sisters, Anderella and Binderella!

The pair will join Joe Tracini who will play Buttons, with more exciting cast to be announced.

Raised in Cromer, Owen attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) where he studied with the Moscow Arts Theatre School. As an actor, he has appeared in countless plays and theatre productions, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Since 1996 he has worked with Karl Minns as The Nimmo Twins. Their Normal for Norfolk show of sketches, songs and monologues casts an on-the-huh look at all things East Anglian.

Norwich's own Kenny Moore is best known as one half of The Squirrels, who were one of the 12 groups mentored by Robbie Williams on the ITV show X Factor. No stranger to pantos Kenny has played an Ugly Sister & Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, the evil Abanazer in Aladdin and the Evil Deadly Nightshade in Sleeping Beauty.

Owen Evans, said: "I had such a blast last year and I can't wait to don the wigs and dresses once again. Kenny and I are going to create our own little sorority ... Sisters are doing it for themselves ... Oh yes, they are!"

Kenny Moore said: "I am so excited to be working at Norwich Theatre Royal with such a talented cast and Production Team. It's been one of my childhood dreams since I competed and won the dance award in Junior Startime 1988 on the Royal's stage to appear in the panto. Having worked all across the world there's nothing like appearing in your own home town at Norwich's premier theatre. Dreams come true."

Wendy Ellis, Norwich Theatre Creative Programs & Audiences Director and lead producer of the pantomime, said: " I am absolutely delighted that Owen Evans and Kenny Moore are going to be our Wicked Sisters in Cinderella. To have these two incredibly talented performers, with their deep local roots, bringing such vibrant chaos to our stage is a true festive treat for our audiences."

You will have a ball with this magical tale of love and hope. Cinderella dreams of life outside of the confines of her home, where she cleans, cooks and looks after her sisters.

Like every good friend, her best pal Buttons keeps her spirits up as she finds out that her sisters are invited to the prince's ball, but poor Cinders isn't. Will Cinderella ever meet Prince Charming? Will her fairy Godmother make her dreams come true? Will there be some baddies to boo and hiss at? Of course! It's panto.

Cinderella opens at Norwich Theatre Royal on 6 Dec 25 and runs over Christmas and New Year until 4 Jan 26.

Cinderella has a range of accessible performances, including captioned, audio described, BSL interpreted, relaxed, sensory adapted, and an over-15s performance.

