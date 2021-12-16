The Watermill's Christmas Production Of THE JUNGLE BOOK Made Available On Demand

The Watermill Theatre is offering a digital version of its critically acclaimed Christmas production THE JUNGLE BOOK, available to watch on demand until Tuesday 28 December.

The production was filmed live at The Watermill Theatre by The Umbrella Rooms last month and is a digital capture of what audiences experience in the theatre. By making the show available digitally alongside live performances, The Watermill Theatre hopes to reach more people with this magical new production.

Executive Director Claire Murray said, "School children and families are raving about The Jungle Book's brilliant songs and beautiful storytelling, and we've been overwhelmed by the response to our special Pyjama Performances taking place at the Theatre from this Sunday. We're so excited to be able to share the show on demand, so that everyone can now enjoy this festive treat, in their pyjamas if they wish, in the comfort of their own homes!"

Tickets to watch The Jungle Book on demand are priced at £15 or £25 for a rental period of 3 or 7 days and are on sale now (Thursday 16 December) until Tuesday 28 December. Audio described and captioned versions are also available.

On-demand passes can be booked online at www.watermill.org.uk/the_jungle_book_vod.



Meanwhile, THE JUNGLE BOOK, continues at The Watermill until Friday 31 December, with special 5pm Pyjama Performances that children can attend "bed-ready" in their pyjamas, on Sundays 19 and 26 December, Monday 27, Tuesday 28 and Friday 31 December.