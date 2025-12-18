The Ultimate K-Pop Tribute Comes To Bradford Live

Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond.

The Ultimate Tribute to the Global K-pop Phenomenon is coming to Bradford Live on Saturday 10 January 2026.

This isn’t your average concert. It’s a high-energy, full-throttle tribute to the idols, the anthems, and the fandoms that turned a genre into a global movement. From SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, and BTS, to the smash-hit film K-Pop: Demon Hunters — it’s a celebration of the visuals, the vocals, and the moments fans live for.

Expect jaw-dropping choreo, stage-ready visuals, fanchants, and bops that hit different. Whether you’re a longtime stan or just discovering your ult group, this is your chance to go full K-pop mode.