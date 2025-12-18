HORIZONS VOL #3 Comes to Crazy Coqs in January

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

HORIZONS VOL #3, the third annual concert series dedicated to the future of musical theatre, will be performed at Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zedel on Monday 19 January. Bringing audiences the best new songs from a new generation of songwriters in a concert curated especially for fans of musicals, this celebration of new musical theatre writing will reunite the team from the successful VOL #1 & VOL #2 concerts.

Previous HORIZONS writers have received nominations for WhatsOnStage, BroadwayWorld UK, and Laurence Olivier Awards. This year, the programme continues that tradition featuring award-winning and acclaimed songwriters including Alexander Sage Oyen (Outlaws, Diva), Gimby & Price (Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, The Gap), Webborn & Finn (The Clockmaker's Daughter, Animus), Tasker & McGrath (The Queen is Mad, Rising) and Finn Anderson (Ballad Lines, Islander).

The unique appeal of HORIZONS lies in its approach: rather than a segmented showcase, the show is a fully curated, cohesive concert, seamlessly weaving the work of four songwriters into one enjoyable evening. For the first time, HORIZONS includes a Song of the Year, a curated personal pick of a song that has made a strong impact and is already generating buzz within the musical theatre community. This year, it's Change of Plan, from Finn Anderson's upcoming musical Ballad Lines (Southwark Playhouse Elephant).

On stage for HORIZONS VOL#3 are West End and International performers Aiden Carson (Stiletto, Charing Cross Theatre), Shaylyn Gibson (Lucia di Lammermoor, ROH), Natasha Hoeberigs (West End & UK Tour of The Rocky Horror Show), Ernest Stroud (Your Lie in April, Harold Pinter Theatre, Clueless, Trafalgar Studios) and host Kristie Winsen (UPLIFT Musical Theatre). Musical Direction is by Cerys McKenna (Titaníque, Ride, Your Lie In April, Standing At The Sky's Edge) and David Gibson (Bloody Mary and the Nine Day Queen, Union Theatre).

HORIZONS VOL#3 is co-produced by Kristie Winsen (The Good Room Production Company) and Maria Guevara (33 Productores) and Associate Producer Charis Winter.

Host and Co-founder Kristie Winsen says " HORIZONS is about bringing audiences closer to the writing — creating a space where new musical theatre can be experienced through the songs themselves. As co-founder and host, it's a joy to connect musical theatre fans with the extraordinary work of composers and lyricists, and to celebrate the music shaping the future of the art form.”