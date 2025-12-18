Cast Set For Richard Clements' OTTILIE at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced for Ottilie, A Built by Barn production in association with Rathmore Productions. Richard Clements' Ottilie is directed by Matthew McElhinney and performed by Jolene O'Hara. The show will open on Saturday 21 March and run until Sunday 19 April, with a national press performance on Tuesday 24 March.

Ottilie will be the first Barn Supported Production since the Barn Theatre launched the scheme in late 2025. Arriving to Cirencester after first being produced in Belfast, Northern Ireland and will be performed at the Barn Theatre in association with the original producers, Rathmore Productions.

The godmother of British blues began life in a terrace in Norther Ireland, a little girl who felt like an outsider. When the blues music drifted across from the American GIs up the road, Ottilie became obsessed: she'd found her tribe.

From teaching herself songs from sheet music and gigging in Belfast, she went on to play the Royal Festival Hall and tour the UK and USA with the Chris Barber Band, accompanying greats like Muddy Waters and Sonny Boy Williamson.

Ottilie was an immense presence and talent in the ‘60s music scene. So why haven't you heard of her? What happened to this iconic voice?

Immerse yourself in the music and atmosphere of the post-war jazz scene and discover the legacy of this forgotten talent. Performed by Jolene O'Hara, Ottilie is at turns funny, at others poignant - but always intriguing.



Come fall in love with the music, and the story, of the greatest Irish blues singer of all time.



Ottilie will be performed by Jolene O'Hara (Wiper at Work, Dear Ireland and The Abbey Theatre, Dublin, Ottilie at Grand Opera House Belfast 2025, Good Vibrations at the Irish Arts Centre, New York & Lyric Theatre, Belfast). She is a main vocalist for Lush! Classical at The SSE Arena & Belsonic Belfast with The Ulster Orchestra and one half of singing duo 'O'Hara' with her sister Philippa. They have performed all over Ireland and the UK including The Player's Dinner at The 153rd Golf Open in Portrush and have amassed over 10 million views on YouTube. Jolene also provides vocals on Van Morrison's Remembering Now, Orangefield Live and Moving On Skiffle albums and is part of the band line-up for his live shows.

Written by Richard Clements, this Built by Barn production, in association with Rathmore Productions, will be directed by Matthew McElhinney who returns to the Barn Theatre after directing Stones In His Pockets in 2024. Full creative team to be announced soon.

Executive Director and Producer Liam McMullan said, “It's a privilege to be bringing Ottilie to the Barn Theatre, all the way from my hometown of Belfast. It's a joy to be working again with director Matthew McElhinney (Stones In His Pockets) and to be showcasing Richard Clements' brilliant writing. We're particularly excited that Jolene O'Hara will be reprising her role as Ottilie Patterson, her performance is nothing short of extraordinary. It's electric, heartfelt, and utterly unforgettable.”