The Three Inch Fools Will Embark on UK Tour With Two New Shows

The Three Inch Fools, known for their contemporary spin on the traditional touring troupe, are preparing for a summer that will go down in (Early Modern) history! They will tour two new shows, come rain or shine, in the great British outdoors at over 80 different venues across the UK. These rowdy reimaginings of historical greats will see the Fools use their fast-paced, physical storytelling style with uproarious music-making at its heart. They will premiere a fresh look at one of Britian’s most iconic historical figures, Henry VIII, as well as shaking up a Shakespearean classic.

Brand new work The Secret Diary of Henry VIII, provides an essential guide on how to keep your head in the Tudor Court. Unexpectedly thrust into the limelight, young Henry navigates the ups and downs of courtly life, and all whilst fighting the French (again) and re-writing religion. During the tour, The Secret Diary of Henry VIII will be performed at heritage sites with Tudor links; although many of these great houses won’t tell the story quite the way the Fools do! Audiences can expect a madcap take on Britain’s most epic monarch, and those infamous wives.

The Fools will also bring their unique twist to The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s shortest - and wildest - comedy. The Play That Goes Wrong’s Sean Turner directs this farcical tale of long-lost twins, hysterical misunderstandings, and endless mishaps. With musical instruments in hand, the clock is ticking as the Fools rush to untangle one almighty mess in what promises to be a joyous take on this Shakespearean rib-tickler.

The tour will kick off at Eastbury Manor House in Barking, a National Trust property that The Three Inch Fools call home, with a rehearsal residency and space for their first performances in Eastbury’s picturesque walled garden. This innovative touring theatre company are acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to theatre. They have built a reputation for staging bold and vibrant open-air productions at some of the UK’s most spectacular historic and natural landmarks.

Performances

The Secret Diary of Henry VIII

Eastbury Manor House, London https://www.threeinchfools.com/upcomingperformances/2024-05-26/

The Comedy of Errors

Eastbury Manor House, London https://www.threeinchfools.com/upcomingperformances/2024-05-30/



