The Stylistics Detail November 2025 UK Tour

Iconic soul legends The Stylistics have announced their highly anticipated Greatest Hits and more! 23-date UK tour this November 2025. Opening on November 2nd at Cardiff New Theatre, the tour will include the prestigious Wimbledon Theatre on November 17th and conclude at the legendary Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on November 29th.

Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Friday 21st February, 2025. The celebrated group, known for their distinctive harmonies and timeless hits, will bring their electrifying live show to venues across the UK.

NOVEMBER 2025 TOUR

2 – Cardiff New Theatre

3 – Bristol Beacon

4 – Bury St Edmunds Apex

5 – Stockport Plaza

7 – Bournemouth Pavilion

8 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

9 – Llandudno Venue Cymru

10 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

12 – Oxford New Theatre

13 – Torquay Princess Theatre

14 – Stevenage Leisure Centre

16 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

17 – Wimbledon Theatre

18 – Eastbourne Congress

19 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

20 – Eastleigh Concorde

22 – Portsmouth Guildhall

23 – Basingstoke Anvil

24 –Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall

26 – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

27 – Warwick Arts Centre

28 – Harrogate Convention Centre

29 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Their new album "Falling In Love With My Girl” released February 21st, 2025 - features remarkable collaborations with rock legends Ronnie Wood, Gene Simmons and Steve Lukather. The Stylistics continue to demonstrate their musical versatility and enduring appeal. Their new single "Yes I Will” – released February 14th, 2025, features country superstar Shania Twain. The album highlights The Stylistics genre-blending talent while staying true to their signature soulful sound.

The tour promises to deliver The Stylistics impressive catalogue of hits, including their Grammy-nominated masterpiece "You Make Me Feel Brand New," along with classics such as "I'm Stone in Love with You," "Let's Put It All Together," "Sing Baby Sing," and "Rockin' Roll Baby" – plus many more classics!

"We love returning to the UK and can't wait to perform all our hits, bringing back great memories and having a great evening with you all,” said The Stylistics.

As one of Philadelphia's most successful soul groups, The Stylistics have left an indelible mark on popular music, recording a remarkable streak of ten consecutive Top Ten hits during the early 1970s. Their sophisticated sound, matched with their legendary stage presence and impeccable style, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

