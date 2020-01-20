The Search is on for Local Singing Talent to Join West End Star Marisha Wallace on Her Debut UK Tour

Youth choirs and musical theatre groups are being given the opportunity to perform with Broadway and West End leading lady Marisha Wallace on her debut UK tour.



They will sing two songs with the West End star including a rendition of This Is Me from the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman.



Marisha said: "This is my first ever headline theatre tour and I'm incredibly excited to get the chance to sing the songs I adore to audiences across the UK.



"Whether they are songs from the stage, screen or my own material, there are a number in the set I know will sound amazing when sung with a choir.

"As I really want to make these shows unique and extra special, what better way to do that than to be joined on stage each night by a different local choir or musical theatre group?



"I started singing with my church choir at the age of five and so vocal groups have always played such an important part of my life.

"So, what are you waiting for guys? If you want to join me on stage, helping me sing the songs I love, then get in touch today. This tour is going to be a truly magical experience and it would be great if you could join me."



Beginning at Sale's Waterside (March 8), Marisha's tour then heads to Newbury Corn Exchange (March 11), Horsham Capitol (March 13), Birmingham Hippodrome (March 14), Leeds City Varieties (March 16), Lichfield Garrick (March 17), Glasgow Glee Club (March 18) and the Arts Theatre in London's West End (March 23). Tickets are on sale now via www.cuffeandtaylor.com

If your choir or musical theatre group would like to join Marisha on stage at one of these dates email casting@cuffeandtaylor.com for more details.



Marisha was born and raised in a small town in North Carolina. But the small town never held down her big city dreams. From glittering New York, her unbelievable talent has taken her around the world.



Inspired by the likes of the late, great Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, Marisha's voice will pull you from your seat and to your feet. She effortlessly infuses jazz, gospel and R&B with a healthy dose of soul that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

On Broadway, she starred in shows including Disney's Aladdin, The Book of Mormon and Something Rotten and then here, in the UK, as Effie White in the stellar West End hit Dreamgirls.

Marisha's spine-tingling rendition of 'And I Am Telling You' from Dreamgirls has quite simply to be seen and heard to be believed.



Last summer she starred alongside Will Smith in Disney's big screen summer blockbuster Aladdin.

Together with her theatre success, this versatile talent has taken on the mainstream music world by performing at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and Cadogan Hall with such revered International Artists as Seal, James Blunt and Gregory Porter.



Following her UK tour Marisha, who recently returned to her role of Becky in Waitress at London's Adelphi Theatre, will play force-of-nature Motormouth Maybelle in the eagerly awaited West End return of Hairspray alongside Michael Ball.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You