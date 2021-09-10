The Royal Opera House Announces Autumn Streaming Programme

Today, the Royal Opera House is delighted to announce the return of its streaming programme, bringing six productions from its 2021/22 Season straight to your home.

The programme includes a mixture of premieres and repertory favourites from The Royal Opera: David McVicar's spectacular production of Mozart's The Magic Flute; Jenůfa, directed by Claus Guth; and Macbeth, directed by Phyllida Lloyd. From The Royal Ballet, audiences can enjoy Peter Wright's production of Giselle and, following its world premiere, Wayne McGregor's eagerly anticipated The Dante Project - inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy, featuring a commissioned score by Thomas Adès and designs by Tacita Dean.

Alice's Adventures Under Ground, performed by Irish National Opera, will be available on-demand from Friday 5 November.

Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House, said:

'I am delighted to announce the return of our hugely popular streaming programme with much loved classics, world premieres and family favourites, available to audiences across the globe. Our 2021/22 Season - the first full season since 2019 - will showcase the extraordinary talents of The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera, and audiences from across the UK and worldwide can now enjoy those performances on demand at home, as well as live on stage in our beautiful theatres.'



Streams will be available to watch on stream.roh.org.uk