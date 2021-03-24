The Old Red Lion Theatre Presents SAVING BRITNEY: Prologue

Fake Escape in association with The Old Red Lion Theatre present SAVING BRITNEY: Prologue, a digital short written by David Shopland with Shereen Roushbaian.

The production is streaming exclusively online 5th - 25th April 2021.

It's Jean, B*tch. A few months ago, Britney Spears superfan Jean was ready to tell the world her story live from the Old Red Lion Theatre in the heart of Islington... until the government, in the words of Noughties boyband Blue, 'got the city on Lockdown.'

Undeterred by another pandemic body-blow, Jean has agreed to host a very special and exclusive Facebook Live session only available digitally via the Old Red Lion Theatre website. Join her as she attempts to make sense of the pop princess in the age of conservatorship, cyberbullying and the #MeToo movement.

Co-devised by David Shopland (The Little Mermaid, Riverside Studios) and Shereen Roushbaiani (Doctors, BBC), one woman show Saving Britney was meant to premiere at the Old Red Lion in January, but due to restrictions has been postponed until the early summer. Saving Britney: Prologue is an exclusive online performance created by Shopland and Roushbaiani as an appetiser for the live action main course as soon as it's safe to serve up.

CAST & CREW:

Performed by Shereen Roushbaiani

Written by David Shopland with Shereen Roushbaiani

Directed by David Shopland

Filmed and Edited by Charles Flint

Produced by Fake Escape in association with The Old Red Lion Theatre

Running Time - 40 mins

Content Notice: This play contains strong language and the use of flashing lights Age guidance: 12+

This production is made possible by an Arts Council Culture Recovery Fund grant awarded to the Old Red Lion Theatre.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Saving Britney: Prologue is a pre-recorded digital production made as a companion piece to 'Saving Britney' premiering live at the Old Red Lion Theatre later this year.

£5 minimum per ticket. Suggested donation £10/£15/£20 depending on how many watching per household Tickets available via Old Red Lion Box Office: https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk